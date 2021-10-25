COLONIE — Michelle Zilgme is looking to get re-elected to the position she has held since 1997.

Prior to becoming the town’s receiver or taxes, she worked in the Latham Water District. Zilgme, a Republican running with the Conservative Party line, was first appointed to the post when her predecessor retired and then elected every four years.

This year, she being challenged by Leroy Robinson, a Democrat running with the Working Families Party and the Colonie First Party, a new ballot line created this year through the petition process.

Robinson said if he were elected he would abolish the position.

Zilgme, a Shaker High School grad received a bachelor’s degree from UAlbany and a master’s in public administration from Marist College. Married to Arnis Zilgme and together they have one son.

She is a member of the Colonie-Guilderland Rotary Club, the Colonie Elks, the Polish American Citizen’s Club and St. Clare’s Church.

Robinson was born and raised in Brooklyn and was a sales manager at Huffy Corporation before becoming the director of the fitness facility at the Fort Orange Club in Albany 10 years ago. He graduated Northeastern College with a degree in economics.

He worked as a youth and junior President traveling all over the country representing the young people of Mu-Te-Or, Brooklyn Branch of the National Association of Negro Musicians.

He lives in Latham and has two children.

“If re-elected, I hope to maintain the high level of service currently provided to the residents of the Town of Colonie,” Zilgme said on the League of Women Voter’s website. “A goal of mine would be the ability to acquire a computer for the residents to use in a secure area of my office in order to research information and assist them in making tax and water payments.”

Robinson said if elected to the position, he would eliminate it.

“My goal in getting into politics is to minimize/eliminate waste and the position of receiver of taxes is at the top of the list,” he said. “To clarify the elected position is what is being targeted to be eliminated. The deputy and others will remain in place but would report to the town clerk in this reorganized structure.”

The four-year-term pays $90,755 a year.

Early voting began on Oct. 23 and runs through Oct. 31. Any Albany County voter can cast a ballot at any of the following locations:

Albany County Board of Elections: 260 South Pearl St. in Albany.

Berne Volunteer Fire Company: 30 Canaday Hill Road in Berne

Bethlehem Lutheran Church: 85 Elm Ave. in Delmar

Boght Community Fire Department: 8 Preston Drive in Cohoes

Guilderland Fire Department: 2303 Western Ave. in Guilderland.

Pine Grove United Methodist Church: 1580 Central Ave. in Colonie.

Polls are open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday and Wednesday noon to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls are open across town from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.