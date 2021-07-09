COLONIE — The rain may dampened the first free concert in more than a year, but it didn’t stop the music from playing.

Body & Soul, an eight-piece party band with fantastic vocals and a great horn section, played the season opener on Thursday, July 8.

Instead of playing outside at The Crossings Park gazebo, the concert was forced inside the community center. The crowd was smaller than if it were a sunny summer evening, but those in attendance were enthusiastic with a number hitting the dance floor.

The free concert series was cancelled last year, along with about everything else, because of COVID-19.

It returns every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 26 at The Crossings, rain or shine. During the month of August, the EMS Department will offer free hands-on CPR training before the concerts from 5 to 6 p.m.

Anjo Construction is sponsoring the series and each concert will feature Lemon Busters who will serve fresh squeezed lemonade and an assortment of other offerings.

Attendees at the Albany Shaker Road park, can bring lawn chairs but coolers are not allowed.

The lineup for the rest of the summer is:

July 15: The Lustre Kings

July 22: Carmen & LGP

July 29: Georgie Wonders Big Band

Aug. 5: New York Players

Aug. 12: LAUR

Aug. 19: Josh Casano

Aug. 26: Garland Nelson’s Reflection – Motown Tribute

For more information call 518-783-2670, ext. 2101 or email [email protected]

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.