Jaime Durant grew up in Loudonville and graduated from Shaker High School. She studied at St. Rose, where she graduated with a masters in childhood/special education and played goalie for one of the top women’s soccer programs in the nation. She teaches kindergarten at All Saints Catholic Academy and coaches soccer for the Shaker and Latham Circle Soccer Club. She recently participated in a 260-mile relay run from New York City to Washington DC to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day and help raise funds, awareness and acceptance for the Down syndrome community.

Q: What made you pick this particular event as a charitable cause and how can people still help out?

A: Before this year, I was a special ed. teacher and worked with many students with Down syndrome. The relay popped up on my social media one day, and I thought it was a great idea, and way to spread awareness. To help out visit give.ndss.org/fundraiser/3099430.

Q: So how was it being part of a team running 260 miles across five states and what will you remember most?

A: It was awesome! It was so cool all of us being there together and running for something that we all really cared about. It is the people that I remember most. Twenty-six strangers coming together for a common cause.

Q: How are the children you teach dealing with COVID-19 and how do you explain what is going on to them?

A: I would say they have adapted surprisingly well. The classrooms have been set up using COVID measures, and class sizes have been reduced. They are very aware of what is going on, and we explain to them that staying six feet from each other and washing hands more is to keep them safe and healthy.

Q: What is your favorite part of being a kindergarten teacher?

A: My favorite part about being a kindergarten teacher is the age. Kindergarten is still one of their first years at school and their energy and excitement is infectious.

Q: You grew up in an athletic family with a dad played football at UAlbany and is now the rugby coach there, a cousin who ran cross country at Princeton and another who played tennis at Brown and now you coach soccer. Are there any common attribute all good athletes have outside of physical prowess.

A: I believe a common attribute is people enjoy competing and working towards a goal.

Q: If you could have lunch with one athlete, alive or dead, who would it be and what would you talk about?

A: Mia Hamm. She’s the pioneer of women’s soccer. I would love to talk to her about her journey to becoming one of the best players in the world and a pioneer of women’s soccer.

