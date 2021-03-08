COLONIE — A car was hit by multiple gun shots as it travelled eastbound on Sparrowbush Road on Saturday, March 6.

According to Lt. Daniel Belles, police were called to the area of Sparrowbush between Wade Road and Route 9 at around 7:30 p.m. The two occupants of the vehicle were not hit or injured but their car was hit multiple times.

Belles said it appears the individuals were targeted and it was not a random attack. There is no known threat to the public, he said.

Sparrowbush was closed for a brief time as police collected evidence.

Police are looking for witnesses who might have seen something during the incident and are asked to call the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. Or, to report a tip anonymously, call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.