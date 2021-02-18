ALBANY — Star Roofing wants you to know it’s now under a new roof, and it has everything to do about providing a good customer experience.

The roofing experts moved from Albany to its new Van Rensselaer Road location in Colonie. The spacious floor plan allows the opportunity for customers to receive private consultation, two at a time, once virus-related restrictions are lifted. Until then, you should call to make an appointment.

“Contractors have a reputation for not being reliable, or accessible,” said Peter Wall, general manager and co-owner of Star Roofing. “And our vision as a company has always been to have a brick and mortar structure where a customer could find us and talk to us about anything regarding a project.”

Wall founded the company along with Jim Wall and Placido Fedele. It’s a full-service roofing business that provides roof repair and new installations for both residential and commercial properties. In its 20-plus years of business, it has amassed a client list that includes Albany Medical Center and the Albany International Airport.

Star Roofing’s client base covers all points of the Capital District — from as far north as Glens Falls to as far south as Hudson. Services include new roof installation, commercial roofing, residential roof repairs and skylight installation. They also cover shingle roofs, flat roofing and rubber roofing.

Star Roofing’s preferred line of products feature the biggest names in the industry, including CertainTeed, GAF and Owens Corning. Offering quality products is just one factor in its detailed attention to providing an ideal customer service experience.

“We’re a retail business that just happens to do roofing,” said Wall.

Star Roofing is located at 16 Van Rensselaer Road in Colonie. To schedule an appointment, call 518-449-3422. For more information on services and products, visit www.starroofing.net.