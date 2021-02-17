ALBANY — Finding an accessible studio that meets a photographer’s needs is hard to come by in the Capital District, which makes Central Studio a must look.

The Albany-based studio at 1095 Central Avenue is a professional workspace for photographers and filmmakers, alike.

Photographers don’t take pictures, they make images. A photograph is a combination of factors that involves inspiration, calculation and manipulation. The ability to handle all three in the controlled environment of a studio has perhaps never been as easy.

“After initially booking the space for a few hours it was immediately clear to me that they had created an environment that offers the sophistication of a major city studio,” said photographer Kevin Greene. “Central Studio has all the professional styling, amenities and equipment found in rental studios in New York City and L.A.”

Owner Adam Grogin combined his own experience as a photographer with extensive market research to devise an ideal workspace. In addressing the needs of anyone who walks through the door, he sized up the scene from every angle; from the photographer to the model, and everyone else in between.

Its expansive 1,200-foot workspace provides ample room for creativity to unfurl. It houses both strobe and constant LED lighting to accommodate both mediums, including a 40-foot long ceiling rail system.

The studio was designed specifically as a communal space, which is clearly exemplified by grips, stands, tripods and other tools being left on display for easy access.

The centerpiece of the studio features a 20-by-20-foot white cycloramic wall. Otherwise known as an infinity cove, it lends various opportunities with every shoot — whether focusing in on the subject without distractions or setting the canvas for post-op work on the computer. There are also over 50 different backgrounds and backdrops to choose from.

Away from the camera lens stands a neighboring lounge area. The comforts of a sofa and chaise lounge are complemented with a minifridge, watercooler, microwave oven and a Keurig machine. You’re welcome to use them as props for your shot, too.

Models and make-up artists are also provided a vanity station with running water — and a clean bathroom.

Providing a sense of ease was important. The idea was not to just give professionals a feeling of familiarity, but also to allow beginners to come in without the intimidation of learning something new. Even if someone has never used studio lighting before, the staff can be there to help set up the shoot. The studio’s business slogan is “your space to create” with an emphasis on supporting the creative vision of the renter and achieving their artistic goals.

In addition to the rental space, Central Studio has offered workshops featuring guest educators lending tips on lighting equipment, techniques, effects and more. Once virus-related restrictions subside, there are plans to invite group shoots to come in, too.

“We finally have a proper studio to rent in Albany,” said Michael Hardy. “Central Studio is just what the Albany area has needed for far too long. I’ll rent space here time and time again!”

Visit centralstudioalbany.com to read over available packages. You can book with as little as 48 hours before a time. Call 518-480-6224 to inquire about special sessions.