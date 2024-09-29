Albany motorist was alone in car

SLINGERLANDS – The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, at approximately 5:05 a.m. on September 18, police responded to a crash in the area of 185 Krumkill Rd. Fire crews from North Bethlehem, McKownville and Slingerland along with Delmar-Bethlehem EMS.

Preliminary findings indicate that Ryan T. Collins, 37, of Albany, was driving westbound on Krumkill Road when his vehicle collided with a utility support pole.

When firefighters arrived the car was on its side after passing through the pole. The pole and vehicle blocked the road for several hours.

“We had to remove the roof of the vehicle to get him out,” Slingerland Fire Chief Craig Sleurs said. “We took out the A, B and C posts and flipped the roof down.”

The access allowed EMS crews to evaluate the driver.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Albany County Coroner’s Office, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department and the Albany County Crash Investigation Team.

No further details have been released at this time.