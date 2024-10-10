Prop plans 90-units in 16.7-acre, senior apartment complex off Kenwood Avenue

DELMAR—The proposed senior housing project at 152 Rockefeller Road continues to evolve as the town’s Planning Board reviews updates to the site plan.

The project, developed by WAWEB LLC, aims to provide 90 age-restricted apartment units across a 16.7-acre property situated in the Multifamily zoning district. The latest revisions were discussed at the Bethlehem Planning Board meeting last week, a follow-up to its initial presentation from last November.

The original design proposed two three-story buildings, each containing 45 units. However, recent revisions have consolidated the plan into a single three-story structure, maintaining the same overall height of 39 feet.

The updated layout addresses both site constraints and town feedback, including changes in response to fire code requirements, stormwater management, and wetland preservation concerns. To meet fire code access standards, the building has been moved closer to Rockefeller Road, necessitating a setback variance, reducing the distance from 35 feet to approximately 17.8 feet.

Traffic concerns have been a focal point throughout the review process, particularly regarding the nearby intersection of Rockefeller Road and Kenwood Avenue.

A traffic study conducted by VHB Engineering analyzed the anticipated traffic impacts during peak hours, estimating 18 trips during the morning peak and 23 trips in the evening. These volumes are not expected to significantly affect the level of service at the intersection, with a minor delay of less than one second predicted.

Additionally, the developer seeks a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) to allow for 90 units on a site where zoning regulations permit a maximum of 68 units based on the property’s 8.5 acres of unconstrained land.

The developer has argued that increasing the unit count would help distribute development costs across more apartments, lowering the rental costs for residents. Other requested variances include an increase in building height and permission for fewer parking spaces than required by code. The current proposal includes 95 parking spaces, four fewer than the mandated 99 spaces.

The Planning Board, serving as the lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) process, continues to assess the environmental and community impacts of the project. The review includes considerations for fire access, stormwater management, and the integration of the project within the neighborhood.

Wetlands comprise a significant portion of the property, with 8.2 acres of the total 16.7 acres identified as constrained land. The updated site plan increases the area of wetland disturbance from 0.34 acres to 0.44 acres. To mitigate these impacts, the developer intends to apply for a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) and participate in a payment-in-lieu program for wetland restoration.