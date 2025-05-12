DELMAR — More than 500 demonstrators, organized by various groups, lined the street and driveways leading into Elm Avenue Park on Saturday, May 10 — many of them thrusting signs directed towards Rep. Elise Stefanik, making it clear her visit wasn’t welcomed by them.

The North Country representative came to town for a family picnic organized by the Albany County Republican Committee at the town park. She was scheduled to be the keynote speaker. Protesters never saw her arrive, but a photo shared later that day on the committee’s Facebook page confirmed she was there.

“It was the largest Republican event in upstate I’ve seen since I’ve been involved in politics the last eight years,” Albany County Republican Chair James McGaughan texted afterwards, estimating a crowd of 300 attendees. “The Spring Fling Picnic has really become a seminal event in Republican politics, attracting top players from the Republican Party.”

Yellow caution tape wrapped around the rented pavilion, marking off a 400-foot radius to keep the private event separate. McGaughan, who had voiced concern about protests ahead of time, hired a private security team of fewer than a dozen unarmed guards. About a dozen officers from the Bethlehem Police Department and Albany County Sheriff’s Office were also on hand.

Protesters gathered at both entrances to the park before eventually settling near the administration building at the southern end of the 159-acre property. Their signs carried a mix of messages — some calling for a town hall, others challenging Stefanik’s stance on science, immigration, and civil liberties. Several signs targeted broader GOP platforms and former President Donald Trump’s use of wartime authority for deportations without due process.

Groups from several local chapters of Indivisible — a progressive movement focused on electing left-leaning leaders — helped organize the protest. Volunteers with bullhorns and radios kept the crowd in check and repeatedly emphasized the need to remain peaceful.

“I’m protesting Congress member Stefanik,” said Agnes Zellin, coordinating member of Bethlehem Indivisible. “Stefanik, Trump, and Musk support cuts to Medicare. There are close to 4 million New Yorkers enrolled in this vital program, including seniors and younger people with disabilities, and almost 3.3 million are enrolled in a prescription drug program. Cutting Medicare will leave millions of New Yorkers without health care when it is most needed.”

Stefanik’s critics point to her shift from moderate Republican to one of Trump’s most vocal defenders. She has amplified false claims about the 2020 election and drawn criticism for defending the January 6 rioters. Opponents say she’s abandoned bipartisanship, opting instead to spread divisive narratives on immigration and election integrity, while avoiding public forums in favor of private, high-profile appearances.

Initially considered for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations after Trump’s inauguration, Stefanik’s trajectory shifted due to a potentially challenging House race that could have jeopardized the Republican majority. Subsequently, she has increasingly criticized the governor, leading to speculation about a possible gubernatorial run against the Democrat.

“It sounds like there is a very high probability Elise will be running for governor and I think she has an excellent chance to win,” McGaughan said. “New York has continued to trend red, and Elise is a very popular candidate.”

McGaughan said the picnic was not a fundraiser for Stefanik’s expected campaign for governor. He has hosted the spring event for years through the Bethlehem Republican Committee. McGaughan is running for Bethlehem town supervisor this year against incumbent Democrat David VanLuven.

