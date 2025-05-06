Stefanik to speak at GOP picnic in Bethlehem amid

2026 speculation

DELMAR—Rep. Elise Stefanik’s presumptive run for New York State governor runs through Bethlehem, as she’s scheduled to be a keynote speaker at an Albany County Republican Committee gathering at Elm Avenue Town Park on Saturday, May 10.

Albany County Republican Committee Chair James McGaughan clarified that the event is not a fundraiser for the North Country representative’s anticipated gubernatorial bid. McGaughan has organized the annual spring picnic in his hometown for the Bethlehem Republican Committee in previous years.

“She’s coming out of her own pocket to help county representatives,” he said, adding that he had asked the Feura Bush native to attend months ago. “She’s been very popular.”

Stefanik was all but appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations shortly after President Donald Trump took office. But those plans changed once a hotly contested race to fill her seat threatened to topple the Republicans’ thin majority in the House of Representatives. Since then, she has stepped up her criticism of Gov. Kathy Hochul, prompting many to speculate she plans to run against the Democrat.

“Hochul puts criminals first and brave law enforcement and New Yorkers dead last,” Stefanik shared on social media Monday, May 5. “Hochul’s failure to fire soft-on-crime Parole Board members fuels this outrage, letting dangerous felons threaten our streets.”

She told Fox News on Monday morning that she’s “strongly considering” a run for governor. That same day, Hochul told CNN, “I look forward to that fight… I say bring it on.”

This is a safe and peaceful event to spend time with family. I’d hate for it to be marred by such insanity.

— James McGaughan,

Albany County Republican Committee Chair

Hochul saw a slight uptick in her favorability and job approval ratings in the latest Siena College poll, marking her first net-positive favorability (44–43%) since last January. Her job approval climbed to 48–45%, up from a negative margin last month. Although 48% of voters still prefer “someone else” in the next election, her reelect number rose to 39%, a five-point increase since March.

Hochul’s push for four key budget items earned broad bipartisan support. Voters favor restricting student cellphone use during school (61–19%), criminalizing masked threats (64–24%), amending discovery laws (43–24%), and easing involuntary commitment for the mentally ill (45–31%). However, her decision to delay the state budget over these issues is not widely backed. While supporters of the policies tend to agree with the hold-up, overall just 20% to 29% of voters support both the policies and the delay.

The picnic, held on Mother’s Day weekend, typically draws families for an afternoon of food, games, music and raffles. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children 10 and older; younger children are admitted free.

It’s McGaughan’s first annual picnic since being named committee chair for Albany County Republicans last year. Now, the event has broadened its focus countywide, and he has already sold 150 tickets. But since announcing Stefanik’s planned attendance with a social media post on Friday, it has drawn the attention of opposing voices.

Residents began calling for protests on social media over the weekend, citing her close allegiance to the Trump administration—a stark contrast to how town residents vote in local elections. Bethlehem currently has an all-Democrat town board and supervisor, reflecting a progressive shift in power over the last 25 years. Before that, however, the Albany suburb had a continuous string of Republican supervisors going back nearly 100 years.

Democrats have opposed Stefanik’s apparent transformation from a moderate to one of the president’s most vocal allies, particularly her promotion of false claims about the 2020 election. Critics argue she has abandoned bipartisanship in favor of extreme partisanship, using her platform to spread divisive narratives on immigration and election integrity. Her actions, such as defending January 6 rioters and undermining democratic norms, have deepened partisan divides. Additionally, she has been criticized for avoiding open engagement with constituents in favor of private, high-profile events.

“I hope the protest is loud and strong,” one resident wrote. “No need for unpeaceful.”

That has McGaughan concerned.

McGaughan said he is talking with local law enforcement to discuss security options. He said he’s not against the First Amendment, but is worried when it is used to terrorize and intimidate.

“This is a safe and peaceful event to spend time with family,” he said. He cited various town hall meetings featuring local Democrats and said they are not met with such vitriol. “I’d hate for it to be marred by such insanity.”