Free Comic Book Day is all about putting comic books in the hands of people who might not read them. Come see what’s so cool about comics Saturday, May 3, as we celebrate the day with freebies and activities from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Children’s Place and Teen Area. Then join us for an all-ages screening of “Captain America: Brave New World” (PG-13, 120 min.) at 2 p.m. in the Community Room. We’ll also be hosting a special superhero-themed story time at 11 a.m.

Budget vote

Bethlehem Public Library has proposed a $4.7 million tax levy, which is 2.61% higher than last year. This budget, like all past library budgets, comes within the limit specified by New York State. Also on the ballot are two seats on the board. Bethlehem Central School District residents will vote on Tuesday, May 20, from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bethlehem Central High School.

About the trustees

As we celebrate Library Month, we’d like to recognize the important work of our Board of Trustees. Board members are responsible for budget development and advocating for the library, along with many other duties. They are a vital part of what we do. Visit the library’s YouTube channel to watch a video about the board.

The library will hold a Meet the Candidates event Wednesday, April 30, at 6 p.m. Candidates seeking the two available seats on the library’s Board of Trustees will introduce themselves and talk about why they are running. A recording of the event will be available on the library’s YouTube channel.

Picture it

We’re narrowing down the field in our Picture Book Bracket, and the choices are getting tougher. “Where the Wild Things Are” or “The Snowy Day”? You decide! Vote for your favorites and help us narrow it down to the final four. You can vote in person or online at bethpl.org.

Design a card

There’s still time to take part in our library card design contest for all ages. The winning designs will be printed as limited-edition library cards and made available to Bethlehem card holders. Entries will be accepted through the end of the month. Entry forms can be found and submitted at the Children’s and Information desks.

Origami

Take a break from a hectic day to do some origami, or the Japanese art of folding paper, at the library Thursday, May 1, at 3 p.m. Origami has many mental health benefits, including increasing mindfulness and decreasing anxiety and depression. It can also help improve hand-eye coordination. Beginners and experts and everyone in between are welcome. Templates will be available.

Musical afternoon

At our next Listen and Learn on Friday, May 2, at 1 p.m., we welcome The Hammerhead Horns, a five-piece musical group that plays old-time barrelhouse blues, ragtime, New Orleans, swing, R&B, torch ballads and gospel. They cover all the best stuff from the 1920s through the 1960s. In addition to this wonderful catalog of songs, they include some of their own compositions that fit in stylistically.