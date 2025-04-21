Company had valid permit to use material, but allegedly violated three provisions of permit for storage and application

Well near field still testing positive for high levels of bacteria

BY MEREDITH SAVITT, MICHAEL HALLISEY and JOHN McINTYRE

NEW SCOTLAND — Five chemical compounds found earlier in the Town of Bethlehem’s Vly Creek Reservoir are the same as those found in a biosolids product provided by a Massachusetts-based manufacturer that the state Department of Environmental Conservation this week confirmed had provided the material spread on farmland less than a mile away.

The DEC confirmed that Class A biosolids were delivered to the New Scotland farm from New England Fertilizer Company, of Quincy, Massachusetts, and that Casella Organics, of Clifton Park, distributed the material spread last spring.

What happened after the biosolids were delivered to the farm may have violated state regulations. The DEC’s distribution approval letter imposed three conditions on product management: uncovered material must not be stored for more than 72 hours, and it must be kept at least 500 feet from any residence, including 100 feet from public roads.

Ryan Dunham and Brian Bailey, whose homes are located across the road from the farm field, told Spotlight they each had direct views of the biosolid piles from their respective properties. They said the material, stacked as high as 10 feet, remained on site for at least seven days—possibly as long as two weeks. They also reported that the piles were placed within 20 feet of the road.

A third condition of the DEC’s permit requires that any odor complaints received by the distributor be reported to the appropriate regional office. Neighbors described a sickly odor outside their homes and in their drinking water. Todd Gray, another neighbor, said the situation had “escalated beyond what we would call livable.” While Dunham said he complained, those concerns were directed to both the DEC and the Albany County Department of Health.

The DEC shared in March that it had reviewed the county DOH report and determined “there is insufficient evidence to indicate [a] violation of DEC regulations.”

The chemicals in the water

State regulations require that if a Class A biosolid product, such as pelletized material, is brought in from out of state, distributors must meet the same stringent standards applied to in-state products. The product’s home state permits must follow equivalent pathogen reduction measures, and the final product must meet New York’s contaminant limits for Class A biosolids.

Massachusetts requires municipal sewer plants to test both liquid and solid residual waste for heavy metals and 40 PFAS compounds. The solid residual sludge is processed, dried, heated, and pelletized to create the product. MassDEP has a public portal with its quarterly PFAS testing data for plant sludge data. The facility name in this database for the Quincy facility is MWRA, the agency that manages Greater Boston’s water and sewer.

According to testing conducted in December 2023 by the biosolid’s manufacturer and listed, the fertilizer contained significant levels of five PFAS chemicals, later found in lower levels in Bethlehem’s untreated water supply. NEFCO, in its 2023 annual report, acknowledged shipping 7,615 tons of Quincy product to New York for direct agricultural application. The testing, completed just months before the material was spread in New Scotland, identified the presence of PFBA, PFHxS, PFPeA, PFHpA, and PFHxA, along with other PFAS compounds.

None of those substances appeared in Bethlehem’s water supply until late August 2024, when testing detected PFBA—a compound not regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—at 2.83 parts per trillion in raw water from the Vly Creek Reservoir. Of the five PFAS compounds detected, only PFHxS is currently regulated by the EPA.

In response to concerns over the application of biosolids in the area, the town voluntarily conducted additional water testing this February. Those tests revealed low-level detections of PFHxS, PFPeA, PFHpA, and PFHxA in New Scotland Wellfield Well No. 2. PFHxS was measured at 2.97 ppt.

PFBA, which had previously been detected in the reservoir’s raw water last August, was found again at 2.24 ppt—slightly lower than the earlier result of 2.83 ppt.

None of the detected amounts are considered unsafe for drinking. However, neither the PFHxS nor any of the four unregulated PFAS compounds had been detected before last spring.

Background

Concerns about private well contamination in New Scotland were first raised to the Albany County Department of Health last October, when the agency notified the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In an Oct. 17, 2024, letter, the county reported receiving a complaint that June from a resident who said his well water had turned brown and carried a foul odor similar to the compost being spread across the road from his home.

The matter drew Bethlehem officials’ attention because its Vly Creek Reservoir—one of its two primary drinking water sources—is located in New Scotland, within a mile of the contamination site and 10 nearby residential wells. Those wells sit roughly 380 feet above the valley where the reservoir is located.

Lab tests arranged by the county confirmed the presence of Escherichia coli and total coliform in the resident’s well. Additional testing on neighboring wells identified 10 contaminated wells in total, which the health department linked to the Class A biosolid product applied on the surrounding farmland.

In a Feb. 20 letter responding to an inquiry from Bethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven, Albany County Department of Health Environmental Health Director Maxwell Ferris said “current and historical land spreading activities” appeared to have impacted multiple individual wells in New Scotland. Ferris also noted that “at this time, no direct evidence suggests that the biosolid application presents an immediate risk to the Town of Bethlehem’s reservoir or wellfield” because “there have not been any regulatory exceedances presumed to be associated with the biosolid application.”

In March, VanLuven said, “The town is pleased to report that our untreated water meets the most rigorous federal and state standards for treated drinking water, as well as the state’s surface water quality guidance.” He assured town residents that “the safety of our drinking water is our highest priority.”

Wells still contaminated with bacteria

Recently Dunham re-tested his well at his own expense three weeks ago. E-coli and chloroform bacteria still appear in the raw water, but he said that his UV treatment system and reverse osmosis drinking water system have mitigated the contamination.

He said that the smell and color of the water have improved, but the current level is above acceptable standards and can cause sickness if not treated. The bacteria is also known to cause algae blooms in open water, like the one in Bethlehem’s Vly Creek reservoir last fall that caused problems with taste and smell of its municipal water.

“My biggest concern now are the PFAS chemicals,” Dunham said. “So far, they are not in our water, but we tested while the ground was frozen. We are going to have to test again.”

He said that he paid for the testing himself, but is exploring other testing sources through environmental groups for future tests.

Laura Orlando, senior scientist for Just-Zero.org, an environmental group focused on stopping dangerous waste facilities and advancing policy solutions that will stop waste before it starts, said that PFAS chemicals are concerning at any detectable level.

“In regulated drinking water, lead has a [Maximum Contaminant Level] of 15 ppb. That is 15,000 ppt. We are regulating some PFAS in drinking water at 4 ppt.” Orlando said. “We have never identified in the drinking water standards a class of chemicals so harmful, we essentially regulate them at the detection level, and acknowledge that the goal for safe drinking water is zero.”

