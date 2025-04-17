DELMAR—The Bethlehem Central School District Green Team will host its annual Spring Recycle Fest on Saturday, April 26, offering residents an opportunity to recycle a wide range of items at Elm Avenue Park.

The event, held in partnership with the Town of Bethlehem, the Delmar Farmers Market, and Grassroot Givers, runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with participants encouraged to arrive by 12:40 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to help direct traffic and collect materials at each drop-off station.

Open to all area residents—with the exception of document shredding services, which are limited to Town of Bethlehem residents and BCSD taxpayers—the event supports local sustainability efforts by providing drop-off stations for clothing, books, bikes, and more. Organizers say the event aims to promote environmental awareness and reduce waste through community participation.

Items accepted include clothing and other textiles for reuse or recycling, hardcover and paperback books, and bicycles and helmets, which will be repurposed by Wheels Up and Troy Bike Rescue.

The Bethlehem Police Department will also be on-site to collect expired or unwanted medications for safe disposal. Document shredding will be available for eligible residents with valid identification, with a limit of three medium-sized boxes per household.

In addition to Recycle Fest, the Green Team is planning a community-wide Giveaway Weekend from noon on Friday, May 9, through 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 11.

The event encourages residents to place gently used items at the curb for others to reclaim, extending the lifecycle of goods and promoting reuse within the community.