DELMAR—Three Bethlehem Central High School students earned recognition at the New York State Forensics League Championship Tournament, with two advancing to compete at the national level later this year.

The state tournament was held recently at the Bronx High School of Science.

Samuel Harwayne-Hymes, Keiran McNay, and Molly Wladis represented Bethlehem in the competition, where participants debated the resolution: The development of Artificial Intelligence is immoral.

Based on their results at the state level, Wladis and McNay have qualified for the National Speech & Debate Tournament, which will be held in Chicago later this year.