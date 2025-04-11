Pride Festival to return

DELMAR—The Bethlehem Pride Festival will return to the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 21, with expanded community support and a growing roster of local sponsors.

Organizers announced the festival has received more sponsorships in 2025 than in its inaugural year, marking a nearly 30 percent increase from 2024. More than 50 businesses, organizations, and community groups have pledged support for this year’s event, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at 428 Kenwood Ave.

“In a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under increasing pressure across the country, our local community is sending a clear message: everyone belongs,” said Nora Yates, Bethlehem Pride Board President and lead organizer.

The festival will feature live entertainment, performances by local queer artists and youth performing arts groups, food trucks, family activities, and vendor booths. Organizers said this year’s contributions will help fund inclusive programming, accessibility measures, and safety resources for attendees.

Support comes from sponsors ranging from small local businesses to regional employers and nonprofit organizations. State Farm Agent James Leone and Benderson Development are serving as 2025 Rainbow Sponsors.

“Bethlehem Pride is more than a party—it’s a message of solidarity,” said Brian Gyory, the festival’s treasurer and sponsorship chair. “We want every LGBTQ+ person to know they are seen, valued, and supported right here in their hometown.”

Bethlehem Pride Festival is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.bethlehempride.com.