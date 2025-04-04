Thomas McGrath was burning pine debris from yard in indoor fireplace, started chimney fire

SLINGERLANDS – Firefighters from three Bethlehem departments responded to a report of a structure fire on Thursday, April 3, at the residence of a man who, a day earlier, had pleaded guilty to killing a Colonie Central High School senior.

At approximately 7:03 p.m., neighbors of the 18 Middlesex Drive home called 911 to report flames shooting from the chimney and smoke billowing from the eves, according to scanner traffic on Thursday night.

The neighbors evacuated their houses until the crews arrived.

“We found heavy smoke coming from the chimney and under the roof when we got there,” Slingerland Fire Chief Craig Sleurs said the next morning. “It was quickly determined that he was burning sticks and yard debris in his indoor fireplace and set the chimney on fire.”

Firefighters removed the burning material from the fireplace and extinguished it in the backyard. With a ladder truck, firefighters put chains down the chimney and pulled up a metal brush to clear any remaining embers, Sleurs said.

Fire officials requested that the town building and codes department check with the homeowner to ensure it is safe to resume using the chimney.

McGrath entered his plea in Albany County Court the day prior, admitting he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the two-car crash that killed a 17-year-old Colonie Central High School student nearly two years ago.

The victim, Michael Kleinke, died in the hospital two days after the accident.

The agreement presented to Judge Andra Ackerman commits the 73-year-old to an indeterminate sentence of four to 12 years in state prison for the manslaughter charge, along with one year for impaired driving.

The sentences will run concurrently. By accepting the deal, McGrath avoided going to trial, which had been set to begin within two weeks. He also waived his right to appeal.

Fire units from Slingerlands, Delmar and Elsmere responded to the scene as well as Delmar Bethlehem EMS and police.