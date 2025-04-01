Spring into action

DELMAR — It’s busy season for the Town of Bethlehem’s Animal Control Department. Cats, dogs, birds, livestock, and wild animals are all stepping out for spring, and the town’s animal control officers have their van in gear, ready to handle calls about them all.

With 52 square miles to cover, the town relies on one full-time animal control officer, Geoffrey Nunziato, and one part-time officer, Andrew Schmidt. Together, they handle dog licensing, animal cruelty cases, stray dog captures, and care for sick or injured animals — including domestic pets, wildlife, and livestock. They also engage in public education and work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to test animals for illness and rabies.

Last year, Animal Control received 1,363 calls for service, mostly from Delmar and North Bethlehem. Nunziato said many of the calls involved bats in homes and loose dogs. In one case, a raccoon tested positive for rabies, but no rabies cases have been reported so far this year.

Nunziato said he loves that his job is different every day. One day, he may respond to calls about dog bites, track down a lost dog’s owner, or advise a resident about a groundhog under a shed. Last fall, he searched for a 7-foot boa constrictor reported in Bethlehem’s Hudson Park. It was never found.

Schmidt recalled a call last Easter from a Bethlehem industrial facility where a lamb was wreaking havoc in the offices, breaking chairs and tables. He caught the lamb and tracked down its owner, who was away and unaware it had gone missing. “They were glad to get it back,” he said.

Most complaints, Schmidt said, involve dogs running loose, excessive barking, and unlicensed pets. The officers also regularly retrieve deceased animals from private property, collect roadkill, and advise residents on how to deter wildlife, such as deer and bears. “We even get calls to capture loose parakeets and parrots,” Schmidt said. “It happens; things get loose.”

They often pick up dead wildlife, including river otters and fishers. “There are a lot of animals in the town people don’t realize are here,” Schmidt said.

The officers also enforce compliance with local laws by issuing tickets for Town Code violations but prefer resolution over enforcement. “We advise the resident and give them time to comply before writing a violation ticket,” Nunziato said. Schmidt added, “We want to come up with the right recourse to solve the issue, and if we can solve it outside of court, all the better.”

Both Schmidt and Nunziato said animal cruelty cases are the hardest part of the job. While they investigate complaints, enforcement falls to the police department when there’s evidence of a criminal offense.

Schmidt said it’s also difficult to pick up suffering animals, such as dogs struck by cars. “We like to help them, and we carry stretchers in the van to transport dogs who’ve been in a car accident.”

Both officers stressed the importance of responsible pet ownership. “If a dog is not restrained, the chances of it getting hurt increase,” Schmidt said. With warmer weather approaching, the town has posted reminders about not leaving pets unattended in cars. Schmidt said officers investigate to determine whether a dog is in distress and will call police if needed.

Responsible pet ownership, Schmidt added, includes vaccinating dogs and cats against rabies and scheduling regular vet visits — even for livestock like horses.

Police Deputy Chief James Rexford, who oversees the department, said sometimes animal cruelty stems from a lack of knowledge. In other cases, economic hardship may prevent an owner from adequately caring for a pet. “Other times,” he said, “there are people who flat-out should not own an animal, and the neglect is horrible.”

Before becoming a town animal control officer in 2021, Nunziato worked independently trapping wild animals and was licensed by the DEC as a nuisance wildlife operator.

Schmidt, who works part-time, grew up on a Bethlehem farm and spent years working for the town’s Highway Department. A lifelong resident, he said his local knowledge helps him understand where animals live and migrate. “If water isn’t flowing in a creek, chances are a beaver is there,” he said.

Animal control officers must meet training standards set by the state and county. Last year, the two officers completed 44 hours of training. They must be familiar with state laws and the Town Code. “We have to stay on top of changes to the law, changing conditions, and how other agencies handle the same problems,” Schmidt said.

For example, a new state law will take effect in December 2025 requiring that rescue dogs be licensed. “It’s a good law with a good intent to ensure that dogs are treated properly,” he said.

As spring arrives, Schmidt said both people and animals become more active, increasing interactions. So far this year, there has been one bear sighting — in Glenmont. The department receives about 10 bear-related calls each year, typically from less populated areas such as Glenmont and Selkirk.

Rexford said the sightings usually involve young cubs coming out of hibernation. “With all the new development, we’re building into their habitat. When a cub comes out of hibernation, it may wander into a neighborhood that wasn’t there in the fall,” he said.

Nunziato said bear calls have decreased in recent years, but he suspects that’s only because people are becoming more accustomed to them.

Most bears, he said, are just passing through or looking for food, like knocking over trash cans. He warned that bird feeders and unsecured garbage are major attractants. “Take down bird feeders at night and secure trash to reduce bear interactions,” he advised.

Occasionally, the department also receives coyote reports, though Nunziato said they rarely cause problems. According to the town’s website, residents are urged to keep cats indoors and leash dogs to protect them from predators.

Schmidt said disease caused by overpopulation — often driven by development and habitat loss — is a bigger concern. Last year, distemper spread through the local raccoon population. “We were getting three calls a night to pick up raccoons lying dead on lawns,” he said. Before that, mange was spreading among foxes and coyotes. “When animals lose their habitat, they become more concentrated, and that’s how diseases spread,” Schmidt said.

Deer, too, draw complaints in spring. But Nunziato said, “It’s nature. There’s nothing you can do with the deer — they go where they want to go.”

Officers offer residents tips on keeping deer away, such as planting unappealing vegetation. “Animals aren’t dumb,” Schmidt said. “They go where there are the least restrictions for eating. So if they see nice bushes and flowers, they’re going to go there and eat. You can’t blame them. It’s not their fault.”

“And don’t touch them,” he added.