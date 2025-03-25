DELMAR — Bethlehem Central School District will host a free, community-centered event later this month aimed at helping residents build confidence with technology, improve digital safety, and explore emerging tools and creative outlets.

“Tech Together: A Day of Community Support and Creativity” will take place Monday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bethlehem Central High School Library.

Organized by the district’s Educational Technology Services and Library Departments, the event is open to all adult Bethlehem residents and is designed to offer personalized tech support, digital literacy resources, and interactive learning opportunities in a relaxed, hands-on environment.

Participants will have access to a variety of stations tailored to real-world technology needs. Community members are encouraged to bring in their personal devices—such as phones, tablets or laptops—for troubleshooting, setup assistance, or help accessing digital tools like email, e-books, audiobooks, and government services. Staff will also provide guidance on cybersecurity, including how to secure online accounts, protect personal data, and configure parental controls for home use. Those looking for help with district applications like ParentSquare and Aspen will have an opportunity to ask questions and receive one-on-one support.

For those interested in understanding how artificial intelligence shapes everyday life, sessions will explore the role of smart assistants, AI-powered search engines and content recommendations. Visitors will be able to experiment with tools that generate AI-created art, writing and music, while also learning how to identify misinformation and deepfake content online.

A station focused on gaming and digital safety will offer practical advice for families navigating screen time, age-appropriate games and parental control settings for platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. Staff will provide information about how online platforms such as Discord operate, and how to help younger users stay safe during in-game interactions, including tips for avoiding scams and limiting in-app purchases.

In addition to the tech-focused programming, the event will include a makerspace area where attendees can try their hand at 3D printing, beginner-level coding and robotics, or gain hands-on experience with knitting and sewing—an invitation to explore both digital and traditional forms of creativity.

Organizers encourage attendance from parents interested in learning more about digital safety for children, seniors seeking support in navigating technology, and residents of all experience levels who are curious about building new skills. Childcare will not be needed, as the event is intended for adults only.

“Tech Together” is part of Bethlehem Central’s broader effort to foster digital inclusion and community engagement by offering accessible learning opportunities outside of the classroom. The event is free of charge and welcomes all adult residents of the district looking to connect, create, and build confidence in a digital world.