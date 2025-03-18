Boiler will be repaired but other repair projects still debated

DELMAR— The Bethlehem Library Board of Trustees is sending a $5,168,710 budget for 2025-26 to district voters at the upcoming May 20 election.

For taxpayers in the Bethlehem Central School District, this proposed budget means a slight increase in taxes. The budget will increase by $186,610, or 3.75%, from last year. The library’s tax levy is set to rise by 2.61%, which remains just under the state-mandated 2.65% cap. While this represents an increase, it falls within the limit that allows the budget to pass with a simple majority vote rather than requiring a supermajority.

Board says ‘Yes’ to the budget

A $202,010 (5.75%) increase in employee salaries and benefits—driven by union-mandated salary raises and rising health insurance and retirement system payments—was the main factor behind the budget increase. Despite these rising costs, the library held its overall spending increase to 3.75% over last year.

Library Trustee Mark Kissinger was particularly pleased that the tax levy remains below the cap, calling the budget “fiscally responsible.”

“This budget keeps the library going,” Kissinger said as trustees met on Monday, March 10. “The key is to keep the library excellent, and it does that.”

Executive Director Geoffrey Kirkpatrick noted that the library was able to decrease operations expenses by about $20,000 and spend less on professional services for lawyers and experts related to the expansion project.

The library also avoided a higher tax levy increase when, just before it expired, the IDA extended a $229,000 payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) from PSE&G, an energy company in Glenmont, for another year.

Kissinger said he hopes next year’s PILOT negotiations will settle earlier to avoid the kind of uncertainty that arose this year. Trustees had initially projected a much higher tax levy, as the PSE&G PILOT was expected to expire.

Asked whether he thinks the budget will pass, Kirkpatrick said he would not recommend a budget he did not believe would succeed. “It’s up to the patrons,” he said.

Balancing repairs, budget concerns

Trustees quickly shifted focus to a presentation on repair costs from Project Manager C.J. Quinn Goodwin of Schoolhouse Construction Services, the library’s outside consultant. Goodwin reviewed approximately 14 repair items totaling $12,861,408. The proposed repairs include boiler, window, carpet, lighting, elevator, and roof replacement; asbestos abatement; adding fire protection and sprinkler systems; parking lot renovations; security system upgrades; and more.

The most expensive projects involved replacing lighting ($1,719,456), the roof ($3,315,204), and windows ($1,638,439).

Goodwin advised trustees to consider whether repairs should be completed all at once, in coordinated groups, or individually. He recommended grouping certain repairs together to reduce costs—such as avoiding multiple SEQRA submissions.

Goodwin also noted that the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and current market conditions remains uncertain. However, he said the proposal attempts to account for these variables to some extent.

The library’s boiler replacement remained the top repair priority. Kirkpatrick said he is prepared to move forward.

“It is necessary and comparatively inexpensive,” he said.

Kirkpatrick stated that while the remaining repairs need to be addressed, they can wait.

“There are worse parking lots in the world,” he said. “We can keep putting duct tape on the carpet. It looks terrible, but how critical is that?”

The boiler repair is budgeted at $473,327. Kirkpatrick reiterated that, unlike a residential boiler, a library boiler replacement requires a request for proposals, an engineering design, and approval from the state Education Department, which significantly increases the cost.

While the boiler replacement was approved, the board deferred a decision on the remaining items to prioritize repairs, explore potential cost savings through grouping, and determine whether to use library reserves or hold another bond referendum.

As of January 3, 2025, the library holds $5,207,933.05 across its accounts, according to its March cash and investment summary.

“This is another way we are being good trustees of taxpayer money,” said Trustee Michelle Walsh while praising Library Treasurer Sharon Whiting for her investment strategies.

Trustee Caroline Brancatella echoed the sentiment, suggesting that the board publicize its efforts to meet fiduciary responsibilities.

Kissinger was not concerned that a delay in repairs would lead to further deliberation.

“We learned a lot from the process with the big project, and we want to get this out so people can look at it,” he said. He hopes the community will engage in a productive discussion.

He acknowledged that some proposed alterations may be cut. He suggested that eliminating the curbside book pick-up awning, currently budgeted at $532,307, might be a cost-saving measure but emphasized the importance of public input.

Kirkpatrick noted that the repair list reflects priorities identified by the public. However, he pointed out that some items—such as the sprinkler system addition—were part of the larger expansion plan and are not required for the library’s current size.

“I would like to have one, but many buildings don’t,” he said. “It could be on the chopping block.”

59 Borthwick Avenue

The future of 59 Borthwick Avenue remains uncertain. The property, a house abutting the property that the library purchased in 2017 for $200,000, is currently slated for demolition at a cost of $212,923.

When asked whether the library would sell the house, Kissinger said he does not believe a sale would recoup the library’s investment. The board has not yet considered a sale.

Several online real estate sites estimate the property’s market value between $340,000 and $370,000.

Kirkpatrick explained that refurbishing the house would be too expensive because it would need to meet ADA accessibility and other commercial building codes.

“Selling it is a board decision,” he said, adding that the property has potential uses—even as a parking lot.

Looking ahead

Beyond the boiler, there is no board consensus on funding repairs, setting priorities, or deciding whether to eliminate any proposed projects. However, there was an agreement that if a bond vote were needed, it could not be held until May 2026.

During the discussion, Trustee Gail Sacco noted that repair decisions go hand in hand with renovations that address the demand for children’s and teen space.

Trustee Laura DiBetta warned against reopening a conversation that led to the $37 million expansion project.

“I don’t feel there is an appetite from the public for another $20 million project,” DiBetta said. “The message was loud and clear.”

Trustee Sarah Patterson suggested that if certain repairs require moving the book stacks, the board should consider small, incremental changes to improve space issues.

Residents express concerns

Some residents remain frustrated over the failed $37 million bond referendum, which was meant to fund the expansion project.

During the meeting’s public comment period, Delmar resident Bonnie Goldsmith criticized the board for incurring $1.8 million in project expenses before the bond vote was held.

She accused trustees of failing in its fiscal responsibilities, saying, “You wasted nearly $2 million of taxpayer dollars prior to the bond vote.” She demanded an apology from the board.

“She has the right to her opinion,” Kissinger told The Spotlight after the meeting. “I don’t apologize for anything we did. We did the best we could.”