Tickets for a ‘De-lovely’ musical on sale

DELMAR—Tickets are now on sale for Anything Goes, the Cole Porter classic set to be performed by Bethlehem Central High School’s Stage 700 from Thursday, April 3, to Sunday, April 6.

The production will showcase student actors, musicians, and an extensive behind-the-scenes crew, bringing the Broadway favorite to life with elaborate dance numbers and a full orchestra.

First performed in 1934, Anything Goes has been reimagined over the years for modern audiences while retaining its signature charm, wit, and enduring musical numbers. The show features a collection of Porter’s most recognizable songs, including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top,” “Friendship,” “It’s De-Lovely,” and the title song, “Anything Goes.”

Set aboard the SS American, a luxury ocean liner bound from New York to London, the story follows Billy Crocker, a lovestruck stockbroker who stows away to pursue Hope Harcourt, the woman of his dreams. Hope, however, is already engaged to the aristocratic Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, traveling under the watchful eye of her mother, Evangeline Harcourt.

Billy’s boss, Elisha Whitney, is also aboard, rekindling an old flame with Mrs. Harcourt. Meanwhile, two unlikely stowaways—Moonface Martin, a gangster who has earned the dubious title of “Public Enemy Number 13,” and his companion, Erma—add an extra layer of chaos. Overseeing the ship’s social scene is Reno Sweeney, a nightclub singer with feelings for Billy but an unexpected spark with the eccentric Lord Oakleigh. As disguises, mistaken identities, and outrageous schemes unfold, romance and comedy set sail.

The lead roles will be played by a cast of Bethlehem Central High School students, with sophomore Michael Jantson starring as Billy Crocker and sophomore Emily Schneiderheinze as Hope Harcourt.

Senior Nathaniel Holbrook will portray Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, with senior Johanna Radcliffe as Evangeline Harcourt and junior Jeremy Cintron Ortiz as Elisha Whitney. Moonface Martin will be played by sophomore Ben Cross, while senior Charlotte Kaleta will take on the role of Erma. Senior Ellie Pokabla will lead the cast as Reno Sweeney.

Additional ensemble members will fill out the ship’s lively passengers, sailors, and nightclub performers, contributing to the musical’s high-energy dance and vocal numbers.

In addition to the onstage performances, the production will feature a live orchestra made up of both students and professional musicians. Dozens of student and parent volunteers contribute behind the scenes as part of the technical and lighting crews, set design team, props department, and costume production.

“Anything Goes is a jazz-age musical and was written as a means of pure escapism during the Great Depression,” said Stage 700 Director Amy Roos. “Over 90 years later, the lyrics of the title song still ring true, beginning with ‘the world has gone mad today.’ Generation after generation of new audiences have found a way to connect with the material.”

The production will run for four performances at Bethlehem Central High School. Evening performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 3; Friday, April 4; and Saturday, April 5, with a final matinee show at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 6.

The show runs approximately two hours and 15 minutes, including an intermission when concessions will be available for purchase to support BCHS Stage 700.

Tickets are available online at www.bcstage700.org/tickets starting Monday, March 10. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door before each performance. General admission is $12, and student tickets are $10. More details, including a full cast list, can be found on the Stage 700 website.