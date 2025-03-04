Two leases made available for 2025

DELMAR — Thursday, March 7, is the deadline for interested farmers to apply for one or both available lease agreements to farm parcels on the Town of Bethlehem-owned Heath Farm property in Glenmont. Applications were posted on Tuesday, Feb. 13, on the Historic Heath Farm Initiative website.

Applicants may seek a lease for either 239 acres or a 12.5-acre parcel located adjacent to South Bethlehem Park, off South Albany Road at Wylie Lane. Farmers may apply for one or both lease opportunities.

The one-year agricultural use leases permit a mix of crop cultivation and harvesting, running from the date of execution through Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. Town Open Space Coordinator Lauren Axford said there is no change in the $45-per-acre fee from last year. Rental fees will be deposited into the town’s general operating fund.

Axford said the one-year lease term provides additional time for the Town Board to determine the property’s future use. If the town chooses to sell the land for agricultural purposes, she said, an appraisal and survey would be required. Additionally, the one-year lease ensures that farming activity continues on the 249 acres throughout the year.

A potential revision in lease language may include a prohibition on biosolid use.

At the Monday, Feb. 26, Town Board meeting, Town Supervisor David VanLuven said that, given recent local concerns regarding biosolid use in agriculture, this year’s lease agreements will include language explicitly prohibiting their use. Current agreements already restrict certain pesticides. VanLuven said the town is unaware of any past biosolid applications on the Heath Farm property.

As of press time, no applications had been received. However, Axford anticipates submissions closer to the March 7 deadline. She said she does not expect a large number of applications, though Stanton Farms, which leased the land last year, is likely to reapply. She also noted that one or two farmers from Selkirk have expressed interest in leasing the South Bethlehem parcel.

Once the deadline passes, applications will be reviewed, and a recommendation will be submitted to the Town Board. Applicants will be evaluated based on their agricultural experience, the value and proximity of the lease land to their current or proposed farming operation, and the amount of their lease offer. Axford expects a final decision to be made at a Town Board meeting in mid-to-late March or early April.

