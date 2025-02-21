DELMAR — The Bethlehem Public Library is accepting nominating petitions for its Board of Trustees election. Two seats will be on the 2025 ballot, currently held by Lisa Scoons and Laura DiBetta. Scoons has announced she will not seek re-election, while DiBetta is running for another term.

Each trustee serves a five-year term. Candidates must collect at least 61 signatures from voters residing in the Bethlehem Central School District. Petitions must be submitted to the district clerk at Bethlehem Central High School, 700 Delaware Ave., Delmar, by 5 p.m. on April 21.

The election will take place Tuesday, May 20.