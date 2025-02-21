Board prioritizes replacing boiler, needed repairs

DELMAR—Bethlehem Public Library’s Board of Trustees moved to replace the library’s 30-year-old boiler, but trying to prioritize other repair issues had it choose to defer voting on the coming 2025-26 budget until March.

Trustees have acknowledged that the public’s rejection—by a 2-to-1 margin—of a bond referendum for a nearly $37 million renovation project signaled a preference for repairs over expansion.

District Library Treasurer Sharon Whiting informed the board on Monday, Feb. 10, that the final three payments for the $1.8 million expansion project are set to be made. These include $200,402.39 to Ashley McGraw Architects, $21,908.50 to Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP for legal fees, and approximately $9,000 to the Bethlehem Central School District for administering the referendum vote. The total project cost covered construction management services, architectural fees, legal expenses, general administration costs, and site development.

In his monthly written report, Library Executive Director Geoffrey Kirkpatrick stated that the board’s building committee—comprising all seven trustees—had discussed several maintenance concerns, including the boiler, asbestos abatement, lighting replacement, roofing issues, the building’s elevator, and parking lot resurfacing. However, at Monday’s meeting, the board focused solely on boiler replacement.

Kirkpatrick told trustees that the 30-year-old boiler is leaking and must be replaced, though he described its current condition as “chugging along, doing the work.” The board approved moving forward with the replacement. Board member Caroline Brancatella appealed to the public for vendor recommendations.

“If you know a guy or gal or someone you think can provide good services, please bring their attention to the RFP,” she said.

Kirkpatrick explained that replacing the boiler is more complex than replacing a residential unit due to regulatory requirements. The library must issue a request for proposals, secure an engineering design, and obtain approval from the State Education Department. He hopes the total replacement cost, including professional services, will stay under $100,000.

In a later interview, Kirkpatrick stated that the library’s reserve fund could be used to cover the expense.

“The purpose of the reserve fund balance is to do these things,” he said. However, he cautioned that completing all necessary repairs would exceed the fund’s balance.

According to Library Public Information Specialist Kristen Roberts, the reserve fund currently stands at $4 million, but $1.3 million is earmarked to cover operating expenses from June through the fall, when the library receives tax payments from the school district.

Kirkpatrick noted that the boiler replacement was not included in the expansion project’s design because that plan envisioned a transition to geothermal energy, which does not require a boiler.

He also explained that estimating the cost of other repairs is complicated, as many were originally part of the broader project and now need to be priced separately. However, he said he is working with the construction manager to identify items that have already been costed out.

Once all repair costs are known, the board will determine which projects to undertake, in what order, and how to fund them. Kirkpatrick said asbestos abatement is high on his priority list.

Budget Vote Deferred

In other business, the board tabled a vote on the proposed $5,140,710 budget for 2025-26, a 3.18% increase from the current year. Employee salaries and benefits, including health insurance, are budgeted at $3,830,210—a $202,010 (5.57%) increase. The proposed budget also includes a 7.51% total tax levy increase due to rising costs and uncertainty surrounding the expiration of a $229,000 payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) from PSE&G, an energy company in Glenmont.

Board President Mark Kissinger questioned voting on a budget that includes a 7.51% tax levy without clarity on revenue projections following the expiration of the PSE&G PILOT versus the tax revenue the company will generate when it returns to the tax rolls.

“How do we tell the citizens of the school district we are going to pass this budget, which is a 3.18% increase, but we think your taxes will go up 11 cents—yet we’re not really sure until they do an assessment of the property and the school board sets the tax rate?” Kissinger asked.

Library Board Vice President Michelle Walsh emphasized that the board is not seeking a tax increase and that the PILOT expiration is beyond its control. However, she said the board “has to think about using the money from our resources to pay for it [the PILOT loss]” rather than resorting to a tax hike.

Board member Gail Sacco pointed out that new, high-cost residential developments in Glenmont could shift the tax base, potentially impacting the budget.

After discussion, the board agreed it needed more information on revenue projections and must decide whether to use reserve funds or support a tax increase to offset any revenue shortfall.

Balancing Repairs and Budget Concerns

Circling back to repairs, board member Laura DiBetta expressed hesitation about using reserve funds to offset the PILOT loss, given the immediate need for building repairs.

“These are costs that can’t wait,” she said.

Kissinger also suggested reducing the budget as an option.

However, Brancatella warned against an overly reactive response to the failed referendum vote.

“I think that the town did not want the bond as it was presented. Heard. Understood. But I think the other message we got is that library services are valued,” she said.

She added that she believes the community remains supportive of the library and cautioned against an excessive course correction.

“I wouldn’t want us to overcorrect,” Brancatella said.