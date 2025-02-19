DELMAR – Authorities made two additional arrests in connection with a series of “swatting” incidents that targeted Bethlehem Central High School late last year. The arrests were the result of a coordinated investigation involving the Bethlehem Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Bethlehem Police arrested a 15-year-old student from Bethlehem Central High School, charging the juvenile with making a terroristic threat and fifth-degree conspiracy. The student was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear before the Albany County Probation Department.

Simultaneously, Ontario Provincial Police arrested a 14-year-old in Canada on charges including indecent communications, public mischief, uttering threats, and mischief over $5,000.

These arrests mark the latest developments in an ongoing investigation that has so far resulted in three individuals being charged. A juvenile in Halifax, Nova Scotia, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was arrested last October in connection with the same swatting incidents.

Background of the investigation

The investigation into the swatting incidents began when Bethlehem Police responded to multiple false threats at Bethlehem Central, just a week following the first day of school. The threats, which led to lockdowns and disruptions, were traced back to a suspect who used advanced digital obfuscation techniques, including VPNs, IP spoofing, and Voice over IP services, to mask their location. Initially, authorities followed leads to Texas, but further investigation determined the suspect was operating from Canada.

The arrest of a 14-year-old across the U.S.-Canada border put an end to nearly two months of terror for the Bethlehem community. Canadian law enforcement agencies pinned dozens of hoax threats on the child, who allegedly targeted schools, government organizations, and other institutions across multiple U.S. states and Canadian locations. The suspect faced multiple charges in Canada, including public mischief, uttering threats, and fraudulent use of a computer.

Ongoing investigation and law enforcement collaboration

The investigation has required extensive cooperation among various agencies, including the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team, the FBI’s Computer Analysis Response Team, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and local law enforcement. Authorities have executed over 25 search warrants and conducted forensic analysis of electronic devices seized during arrests to identify further connections to additional incidents.

Bethlehem Police Chief Gina Cocchiara underlined the impact of the threats on the community, noting that students, parents, and faculty endured significant disruptions and distress. She reiterated law enforcement’s commitment to ensuring accountability for those responsible.

Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli of the FBI’s Albany Field Office highlighted the sophistication of the digital tactics used by the suspects, acknowledging the challenges investigators faced in tracing the threats. He also warned of the potential for similar hoax threats in response to recent arrests but assured the public that law enforcement agencies remain vigilant.

Legal proceedings and future implications

Due to their ages, the identities of the arrested juveniles have not been disclosed. Legal proceedings for the U.S.-based juvenile will be handled through the Albany County Probation Department, while Canadian authorities will oversee the legal process for the suspects arrested in Canada.

Authorities are continuing their analysis of seized electronic devices to determine if additional individuals were involved in the swatting incidents. Law enforcement officials urge the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to prevent further disruptions.

The investigation remains ongoing

Swatting incidents involving minors utilizing technologies like Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and IP spoofing have been reported across the United States. These methods are often employed to conceal identities and locations, complicating law enforcement efforts.

In a notable case, an 18-year-old from Lancaster, California, was sentenced to four years in prison for making over 375 swatting and threat calls between August 2022 and January 2024. The individual, who was 16 at the time of most offenses, targeted various institutions, including schools, universities, and religious centers, by falsely reporting bomb threats and planned mass shootings.

In another instance, a juvenile was arrested for conducting swatting attacks targeting synagogues and other institutions. The suspect was part of an online swatting ring responsible for a series of hoax threats made over the summer, targeting numerous religious, educational, and public institutions in the United States. The group was known to have called in bomb threats and swatting attempts at Jewish facilities, including at least 25 synagogues in 13 states between July and August 2023.

Additionally, a 17-year-old from California, allegedly known online as “Torswats,” was arrested and extradited to Florida to face felony charges related to a nationwide swatting campaign. The individual is accused of making numerous false reports, including bomb threats and active shootings, targeting schools, politicians’ homes, courthouses, and religious institutions across the country.