DELMAR—The Bethlehem Town Board is set to review a proposal on Wednesday, Feb. 12, that would amend the salary step structure for lateral transfer police officers in an effort to enhance recruitment amid a national shortage of law enforcement personnel.

The proposal, outlined in a memorandum from the town’s Human Resources Department, seeks approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Town of Bethlehem and Teamsters Local 294, which represents the town’s police officers. If approved, the adjustment would allow lateral transfer officers—experienced officers joining from other law enforcement agencies—to begin at Step 2 of the salary schedule instead of Step 1. Officers who require academy training would still start at Step 1.

“This adjustment would make our department more competitive in the hiring market and increase our ability to recruit highly qualified and experienced candidates,” Human Resources Director Mary Tremblay-Glassman wrote in the memo.

The town currently has two vacant police officer positions, and the funding allocated for these roles is expected to cover any additional costs resulting from the step adjustment. According to the memorandum, “the implementation of this agreement can be achieved without requiring additional financial resources or impacting other budgetary allocations.”

The proposed MOU would be a permanent addition to the police officers’ labor contract, which is set to expire at the end of 2025. If approved, the provisions outlined in the agreement would remain in effect beyond the current contract term.

The board will vote on the measure at its Feb. 12 meeting. If adopted, town officials believe the adjustment will help make Bethlehem a more attractive destination for experienced law enforcement professionals.