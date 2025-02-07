Woman’s residence ransacked while at work in Albany, then abducted in Madison Avenue Parking garage

Good Samaritan found her on I-90 and brought to Bethlehem police

ALBANY – Police reports say a local woman was abducted from a parking garage on the corner of Eagle Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 30 by two Troy suspects who assaulted her as they drove around the city at high speeds.

After the alleged beating, Carlos Campbell, 36, and Lisa Campbell, 42, dumped the victim on I-90 where a good Samaritan picked her up and brought her to the Bethlehem police station. The victim is a Glenmont resident and the two assailants were both known to her.

According to reports, the woman was bleeding from her face and required transportation to Albany Medical Center hospital by Delmar-Bethlehem EMS for treatment. Bethlehem police later found the woman’s residence to be ransacked. A joint investigation between Bethlehem and Albany City police ensued.

According to reports, the woman left her State job at around 1 p.m. While in the parking garage, she said Carlos Campbell pulled her into a small, white SUV and they drove away. Lisa Campbell later emerged from the back seat and began punching the victim in the face, kicking her, and poking her eyes. This continued until the pair pushed the victim out of the vehicle onto I-90 near Exit 6, while they kept her backpack, wallet, and cell phone.

A good Samaritan later found the victim distraught and injured on the side of the road and stopped to help. Since she was a town resident, she was taken to the Bethlehem police station. Before she returned home, police reported that they had found her home ransacked, and her dog shut in a bedroom. A preliminary investigation puts the time of the burglary approximately one to two hours before the initial assault.

Police reports indicate a history between the victim and the alleged assailants. Lisa Campbell had an outstanding arrest warrant for harassing the victim last December.

On December 26, the victim contacted Bethlehem police and reported that she was getting threatening text messages from Lisa Campbell. According to reports, Lisa is the wife of Carlos Campbell and the victim said that Lisa was under the impression that she was having an affair with Carlos. The victim stated that Carlos was sending her money for rent and Lisa found out about it.

According to reports, Lisa Campbell allegedly sent threatening messages, including one stating, “I’m coming for you, bitch,” and implying physical harm. The victim also reported that Lisa had assaulted her at a bus stop in Albany about 10 years ago, an incident that was documented by Albany police at the time.

At that time, a Bethlehem police officer contacted Lisa by phone and the officer asked Lisa “how are you,” and she replied “I’m good, but other people aren’t gonna be, goodbye.” She then hung up and would not return other calls or voice messages.

Police applied for and Bethlehem Judge Theresa Egan signed an arrest warrant on December 26 for that case but Lisa Campbell wasn’t arrested until after the recent incidents. She was taken into custody at her home Wednesday morning, Feb. 5. Carlos Campbell was arrested a few hours later.

Albany City police charged Lisa and Carlos with two counts each of second-degree robbery – physical injury display firearm, a felony, for the incident in the vehicle. They were arraigned by Albany City Court Judge Holly Trexler. Lisa was held at Albany County jail on $40,000 cash or $80,000 bond, while Carlos was released under probation supervision to care for their child.

Bethlehem police charged Lisa Campbell with second-degree burglary, first-degree stalking, third-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, and petit larceny. She was also arrested and processed on the outstanding warrant from December and charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, both misdemeanors.

Carlos Campbell was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies and petit larceny.

Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby released both defendants on their own recognizance to be transported to Albany City Court to be arraigned and have bail set there in coordination with the Albany County District Attorney’s office and Albany police.

Lisa and Carlos Campbell are scheduled back in Albany City Court on Monday, Feb. 10 for a preliminary hearing and back in Bethlehem Town Court on March 4.