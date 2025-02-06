A push to expand notification limits

DELMAR — Town officials are proposing updates to zoning and development review procedures, citing lessons learned from recent projects, including the Port of Albany expansion and a proposed cell tower in Elsmere. The changes aim to clarify public notification requirements, streamline administrative reviews, and extend construction timelines for large-scale projects.

The proposal, scheduled for discussion at the Feb. 4 Planning Board meeting, would codify public hearing notifications, adjust review thresholds for special use permits and site plans, and expand administrative approval for small projects.

Public feedback on both the Port of Albany expansion and cell tower proposal has underscored concerns about transparency and community engagement in development decisions. Currently, public hearings are required for special use permits, variances, and subdivisions, but not for site plan approvals.

Under the proposed zoning amendments, projects involving structures over 100 feet in height or exceeding 200,000 square feet would require expanded notification measures, including mailed notices to property owners and occupants within 500 feet (up from 200 feet for smaller projects), and mandatory public notice signage posted on the development site at least 10 days before a hearing.

The changes would also formalize pre-application meetings and sketch plan reviews, allowing developers to engage with planning staff earlier in the process. Town officials believe this will streamline approvals while increasing transparency for residents.

Recognizing the longer construction cycles for large-scale projects, the proposal also extends the default two-year project completion window. Developers of solar farms, multi-family housing, and industrial facilities would be required to submit a construction phasing plan, allowing the Planning Board to approve longer timelines where appropriate.

Additionally, permit extensions—previously capped at two 90-day periods—could now be extended up to four times, offering greater flexibility for complex developments.

The Port of Albany expansion, a large-scale effort to build an offshore wind manufacturing hub, sparked debate over environmental concerns and local economic benefits. The project, which occupies a 100-acre site on Beacon Island, drew mixed reactions from the Bethlehem community. Some residents welcomed the job creation and investment, while others expressed concerns about truck traffic, noise, and environmental impacts.

At public meetings, residents questioned why notifications about key project milestones were not more widely distributed. While the Port’s stormwater and air quality mitigation plans satisfied regulatory agencies, some felt the town could have done more to involve nearby neighborhoods in early discussions.

Similarly, the proposed Verizon cell tower in Elsmere—a 110-foot monopole—prompted strong pushback from residents living near the site on Feura Bush Road. The project, located on Elsmere Fire District property, was intended to address service gaps in the Glenmont area, particularly in Chadwick Square and Newell Place.

However, many homeowners voiced concerns over aesthetic impacts, property values, and potential health risks associated with RF emissions. Additionally, some residents said they were unaware of the proposal until late in the review process, despite the town’s adherence to current notification policies.

Some residents have argued that these projects highlight the need for clearer communication between the town and the public regarding major developments. Concerns over insufficient outreach, late-stage notifications, and limited opportunities for input have been raised in public forums, prompting officials to propose reforms aimed at improving transparency and accessibility.

The proposed zoning amendments and review procedures will be discussed at the upcoming Planning Board meeting, where public input is encouraged. If adopted, the changes would increase transparency, provide clearer expectations for developers, and give residents more opportunities to engage in the planning process.

Town officials say the revisions reflect public concerns while ensuring development remains efficient and well-regulated.

The Planning Board meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Town Hall, after this edition was sent to print.