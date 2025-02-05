GLENMONT — The convenience of a shopping center within walking distance means little if residents cannot safely get there.

“We live literally directly across the street, a four-minute walk from Town Squire Plaza, yet we cannot walk there. We are terrified to walk there,” said Shelley Gilbert, a resident of Glenmont Abbey Village. “Cars come barreling up and down Glenmont Road in both directions. If we’re standing at the crosswalk, they do not stop for us. A neighbor told me that even a police car whizzed by her as she stood by the crosswalk.”

Gilbert is leading a push for improved pedestrian access between the senior living community and Town Squire Plaza, citing dangerous road conditions that make crossing Glenmont Road a challenge.

Her request is straightforward: a red traffic light at the intersection of Thomas Cole Drive and Glenmont Road and a sidewalk leading from the intersection to the plaza, which houses Market 32, banks, restaurants, and other essential businesses.

Gilbert drafted a petition outlining the difficulties seniors face when trying to reach the plaza on foot. The document, signed by 75 residents, was submitted to Bethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven and members of the Town Board in late November.

Residents argue that the absence of traffic control makes crossing the road particularly dangerous, as cars travel quickly in both directions and the road’s curvature and incline limit visibility for pedestrians. Without a sidewalk, those on foot are left to navigate parking lots, grassy areas, and fire department property, all of which present their own hazards.

Many Glenmont Abbey residents rely on canes, walkers, and wheelchairs, and they argue that a designated pedestrian route should be a priority under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Gilbert also noted that even residents who drive find it difficult to safely turn onto Glenmont Road due to the speed of oncoming traffic and existing blind spots.

Bethlehem Town Board member David DeCancio has met with residents and walked the proposed pedestrian route himself.

“After listening to their personal experiences and concerns, many of which mirrored my own observations during a walk I took from the Abbey to the Plaza, I explained the process for requesting traffic safety improvements, which I believe are needed,” DeCancio said. Following those discussions, the town’s building inspector reviewed the sidewalks at the plaza to ensure businesses were not obstructing pedestrian access. While Tractor Supply Co. reportedly removed some sidewalk obstructions, Gilbert maintains that more needs to be done.

Further complicating the request is the jurisdictional oversight of Glenmont Road. As a state road, it falls under the authority of the New York State Department of Transportation, not the town of Bethlehem. Sidewalk approvals on state roadways require authorization from the State Commissioner of Transportation, while the County Superintendent of Highways is responsible for submitting sidewalk plans to the state for approval. Although town governments can construct sidewalks on state and county roads, they must first receive approval from the state or county authorities.

Town officials have not committed to installing a traffic light, but discussions on improving pedestrian access are ongoing. For now, residents of Glenmont Abbey Village continue to wait, advocate, and—when necessary—take their chances on Glenmont Road.

A stop sign or blinking light won’t work,” Gilbert argues. “Only a red light will stop the cars, SUVs, vans, and trucks at this busy location.”