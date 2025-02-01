SLINGERLANDS – An Albany man who appeared in Bethlehem Town Court for multiple felony charges related to thefts at Market 32 in 2024 was arrested again just 20 minutes later for allegedly stealing more items from the same store.

George Jacobs Jr., 71, was detained by Bethlehem police on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at Market 32 on New Scotland Road after being observed by loss prevention employees stealing unpaid merchandise. Surveillance footage linked Jacobs to multiple prior incidents at the same location. Loss prevention reported him stealing Tide Pods during visits on October 4, 7, 12, 13, and 25, in violation of a trespass notice issued in 2018, which elevated the charge to felony burglary. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Theresa Egan and remanded to Albany County Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing was set for Sunday, Oct. 29, 2024. According to reports, officers arrived at the store at 4:50 p.m. and detained Jacobs as he exited with unpaid merchandise.

Jacobs had been banned from all Price Chopper/Market 32 stores since a trespass notice was issued in 2018 after a prior theft. His entry into the store and alleged theft elevated the charges to burglary, a felony.

Store loss prevention employees connected Jacobs to six other thefts at the same location in October 2024. Surveillance footage showed Jacobs stealing Tide Pods during incidents on Oct. 4, 7, 12, 13, and 25.

Jacobs faced seven felony burglary charges and seven misdemeanor petit larceny charges. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Theresa Egan and remanded to Albany County Jail without bail. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2024.

Although Jacobs was later released, he returned to court on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2024. Surveillance footage captured Jacobs leaving the courthouse at 4:37 p.m., wearing the same clothing and carrying the same reusable shopping bag later seen in a theft at Market 32. Approximately 20 minutes after leaving court, Jacobs entered Market 32 and allegedly stole $176.94 worth of merchandise, as observed by store loss prevention staff. Surveillance footage showed him leaving the courthouse at 4:37 p.m. and entering Market 32 at 4:58 p.m., where he allegedly stole $176.94 worth of merchandise.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, Jacobs turned himself into Bethlehem police. He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Erin Lynch and released. Jacobs is scheduled to return to court on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2025.