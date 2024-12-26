DELMAR—First Night Bethlehem, the annual, family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration held in the heart of town at Delmar’s Four Corners, is gearing up to usher in 2025 with a bang.

The upcoming First Night Bethlehem is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce is inviting attendees to this free event to witness this year’s variety of activities, including roaming musicians, children’s activities, face painting, hot chocolate, giveaways, and photo opportunities with an ice sculpture and Hamlet the Polar Bear. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display.