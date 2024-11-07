Over a pound of meth, heroin, cash and loaded handguns seized after suspect points gun at the head of a delivery driver

GLENMONT–A major drug operation in a quiet neighborhood across from McGee Park baseball complex came to an abrupt end on Wednesday, Oct. 30 when police used the Albany County SWAT team to capture two suspects after one of them pulled a gun on a delivery driver.

According to reports, at approximately 12:24 a.m., a newspaper delivery driver reported that a man pointed a loaded weapon at his head because the man thought the driver was attempting to rob the residence.

The driver sped away and called police. A short time later, police met the driver at McGee park and officers approached the building.

The suspect, Benjamin Shore, 34, of Winne Place, Glenmont, fled back into the apartment when police saw him near the woods and called for him to stop.

Shore ran into one of four apartments in the building.

Bethlehem police surrounded the building and used loudspeakers to successfully get all people out of the building through the front door.

The officer observed a tenant exiting that was the same height as Shore and took him into custody. He was later positively identified by the driver as the man with the gun.

According to Sheriff Craig Apple, the Albany County SWAT team then cleared the rest of the apartments and allowed other residents to return.

Shore and another female tenant that resided in the apartment, Kevon Julien, 39, were taken into custody without further incident at approximately 2:22 a.m.

Shore gave multiple fake names trying to hide his identity due to being wanted in Virginia on a parole warrant. His true identity was found through a fingerprint match.

Detectives applied for and obtained a search warrant after Julien gave police consent to search the apartment. The deeper search found 17.06 ounces (1.1 pounds) of methamphetamine, 18.48 grams of heroin, and a large sum of cash along with a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and three other guns.

Shore was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree – meth with intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance-narcotics, criminal possession of stolen property fourth degree-firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and conspiracy – firearms, all felonies. He also has an outstanding warrant from Henrico County Virginia and law enforcement wanted to extradite him for prosecution there.

Julien was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree – meth, criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree – meth with intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance-narcotics, criminal possession of stolen property fourth degree-firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy – firearms, all felonies.

Both were arraigned and Shore was sent to the Albany County jail and remains there for the outstanding warrant from Virginia. He was in Bethlehem Town Court on November 1 for a preliminary hearing. At that time the case was moved to Albany County Court due to the numerous felony charges that have to be handled there.

Julien was released under supervision of probation and is scheduled back in court on November 19.

Of the seven felony and one misdemeanor charges, only the criminal possession of a weapon charge on Shore is eligible for bail, but he must be held because of the Virginia warrant. None of the charges against Julien were eligible.

On a weekend hundreds of children and parents use McGee Park. It sits about 250 feet from the buildings that housed the drug operation and the location of the alleged menacing took place.