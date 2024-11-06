Town assures residents of safety

BETHLEHEM—Town officials have responded to concerns from residents regarding a musty odor in the municipal water supply, assuring the community that while the smell may be unusual, the water is safe to drink and meets all state and federal standards.

“I’m not usually picky about tap water but the last few days have grossed me out,” one resident shared online.

The earthy smell, officials say, is a result of the unusual warmth and extended drought this fall, which created favorable conditions for algae growth in the Vly Creek Reservoir, the primary water source for Bethlehem.

Typically, a steady flow in and out of the reservoir helps to regulate temperature and prevent excessive algae growth, but the limited water movement and higher temperatures this season have allowed algae to thrive in the 1.25 billion-gallon reservoir.

Town officials said the water treatment plant effectively filters out the algae before distributing water to homes, but the current process continues to leave a faint musty odor that persists in the treated water reaching residents’ taps.

The Town of Bethlehem conducted laboratory tests confirming that the algae present in the reservoir are non-toxic and do not include harmful blue-green algae. Officials stressed that the water remains safe for consumption, despite the lingering smell that some residents may notice.

In response to the issue, Bethlehem is adjusting its water treatment processes to address the odor more effectively. The town is also treating the reservoir to control algae growth as the warm temperatures continue. Additionally, a comprehensive flushing of the 220-mile water main network is underway to circulate fresher-smelling water more rapidly throughout the town.

Looking to the future, town officials acknowledged that climate change may make high fall temperatures and prolonged droughts more common, increasing the likelihood of similar algae-related issues.

Climate change is playing a significant role in intensifying conditions that contribute to algae growth in water sources like Bethlehem’s Vly Creek Reservoir. Scientists have documented that rising global temperatures are leading to warmer, longer summers and a delayed start to cooler fall temperatures. These shifting climate patterns mean that reservoirs and other bodies of water are staying warmer for extended periods, creating ideal conditions for algae to flourish.

Algae thrive in warm, nutrient-rich water, and this year’s combination of sustained high temperatures and prolonged drought has provided exactly the kind of stagnant, warmer waters that encourage blooms.

In the past, natural seasonal changes and regular rainfall would have kept the Vly Creek Reservoir’s water flow steady, mixing cooler and warmer water layers and helping to prevent the conditions in which algae multiply. However, the persistent drought has reduced water flow in and out of the reservoir, reducing the natural mixing that helps keep algae at bay. Lower rainfall levels, combined with warmer weather, also concentrate nutrients in the reservoir, further feeding algae growth.

Prolonged algae blooms can pose challenges beyond odor. While the algae currently present in Bethlehem’s reservoir are non-toxic, some algae species produce harmful toxins, and the town must remain vigilant in monitoring for potential threats to public health.

These types of conditions could become more frequent, requiring more adaptive measures by the town to maintain both the safety and aesthetic quality of its water.

As a proactive measure, the town is researching advanced filtration technologies for the New Salem Water Treatment Plant to ensure both the safety and aesthetic quality of the water supply in the years to come.

“We appreciate our residents’ patience as we address this issue,” the town said in its statement, emphasizing that maintaining water safety remains its top priority.