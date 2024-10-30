Love, protest, and turmoil

DELMAR—In his latest novel, local psychiatrist and author Steven Sandler invites readers to immerse themselves in the turbulent era of the 1960s through the lives of two idealists struggling against the machinery of war and social upheaval.

Sandler’s journey to psychiatry, shaped by his mother’s work as a psychiatric nurse, set the stage for his exploration of the human psyche. But his love for storytelling—and his start as an English major—eventually led him to write. “She would tell me fascinating stories about patients,” Sandler shared with a sense

of admiration in his voice, “and suggested I might find meaning in psychiatry, too.”

In “The Education of Crazy Jane,” Sandler takes readers back to 1968—a year of turmoil that tested the limits of social unity and the courage of its people. From the front lines of the Vietnam War to the fervent protests back home, Sandler recreates a landscape that remains, in many ways, hauntingly relevant. “We thought we could change the world,” he reflected, noting the idealism that inspired many to take action, though the reality was often different.

One of the novel’s protagonists, Jane, a relentless activist, confronts the year’s tragedies with an unwavering sense of purpose. She is deeply affected by the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, both men cut down at the height of their influence. To Jane, their deaths shatter the fragile hope many young activists shared, leaving her and those around her grappling with a sobering question: How does one maintain faith in the face of such loss?

For Sam, her more reserved partner, the challenges are deeply personal. As Jane thrusts herself into protest after protest, Sam is caught between his love for her and his need to keep her safe. This dynamic grows even more complex as letters arrive from Jane’s brother, Anthony, a soldier fighting in Vietnam.

Through Anthony’s perspective, Sandler explores the dissonance between those on the battlefield and the idealists at home. Anthony’s letters, which Sam reads with equal parts dread and admiration, often plead with Jane to stop protesting, believing her actions only prolong the war he is risking his life to fight. These letters—and the complex bond between Sam and Anthony—bring an intimate tension to the narrative, reflecting the broader societal rift between veterans and civilians.

Despite drawing from his own experiences, Sandler was quick to point out that the novel is not autobiographical. Instead, he invested in extensive research, reading deeply on the period and speaking with Vietnam veterans to capture authentic details. “I owe it to readers to get it right,” he said, describing how he even shared fictional letters from the front lines with veterans, who confirmed, “You got it. Every word sounds true.”

Sandler’s research also took him to Columbia University, a focal point for intense student activism, primarily revolving around opposition to the Vietnam War and racial injustice. The protests, which began in late April, were initially sparked by the university’s affiliation with the Institute for Defense Analyses, a Pentagon think tank, as well as plans to construct a segregated gymnasium in nearby Morningside Park, which would have limited access for Harlem residents.

Led by the Students for a Democratic Society and the Student Afro-American Society, students occupied several campus buildings, including the iconic Low Library. The demonstrations drew national attention as students demanded an end to Columbia’s support for military research and an abandonment of the controversial gym project. Tensions escalated when Columbia administration called in the New York City Police Department to remove the occupiers, leading to a violent crackdown. Over several days, hundreds of students were arrested and injured.

The Columbia protests reflected the wider unrest of 1968, a year marked by anti-war demonstrations, civil rights advocacy, and frustration over established social norms. Columbia’s protests helped inspire further activism on campuses nationwide, emphasizing the growing voice of students in shaping the political and social discourse of the era.

In “The Education of Crazy Jane,” the Vietnam War—and the personal sacrifices made by those on both sides of the debate—serves as a backdrop that challenges each character’s beliefs and loyalties. For Jane, Sam, and Anthony, 1968 is a turning point. Sam’s connection to Anthony and his quiet courage to love Jane amidst their volatile times are central to his personal journey, one that Sandler hopes will resonate with readers.

Sandler acknowledged the familiar echoes of activism today but said the idealism that fueled the protests of the 1960s feels different from today’s more guarded mindset.

“We thought we could end the war in Vietnam or stop pollution; today, I don’t hear the same idealism from young people,” he said. “My hope is that readers might rekindle a bit of that spark.”

Sandler will bring “The Education of Crazy Jane” to the Bethlehem Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2:30 p.m.