DELMAR—Updates have been proposed o Bethlehem’s town zoning district map, aimed at aligning development patterns with the town’s Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map.

The draft map, which is part of an ongoing review of zoning laws and subdivision regulations, proposes several notable changes to residential and commercial zoning across different areas of the town to accommodate future growth while maintaining the community’s character.

One significant change involves the zoning along Blessing Road and Krumkill Road, where the current Residential A designation would be shifted to either Traditional Hamlet or Mixed Density Residential.

This adjustment is designed to encourage a broader range of housing types and potentially increase residential density, promoting a more walkable, community-focused environment in line with the town’s goals for hamlet-style development.

Similarly, Feura Bush Road would see its zoning transition from Residential A to Traditional Hamlet, opening the area to more mixed-use development that integrates residential and commercial spaces, further enhancing the walkability and community feel of the area.

Other proposed changes focus on rural areas, such as Meads Lane and Clapper Road, which would be reclassified from Residential A to Rural Multi-Use zoning. This shift aims to provide greater flexibility for land use, allowing a blend of residential and limited commercial development while preserving the rural character of these regions.

The draft also proposes changes along Route 9W and River Road, moving the area from a Mixed Economic Development district to Rural Multi-Use zoning, reflecting a strategy to balance development with the preservation of Bethlehem’s rural spaces. Additionally, zoning along Jericho Road would change from Rural to Low-Density Residential.