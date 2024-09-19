DELMAR — Bethlehem Central School District Superintendent Jody Monroe praised the “outstanding students” who remained calm during the Sept. 11 lockdown at Bethlehem Central High School on Wednesday afternoon, following a second anonymous phone threat of gun violence.

Monroe pointed to the students’ ability to follow directions and support one another during the challenging situation.

The lockdown was initiated around 4:30 p.m. after Bethlehem Police received a call threatening gun violence against the high school’s football team. This was the second such threat received within 24 hours, with the first occurring just the night before. Monroe, along with members of the administrative team, enacted safety protocols immediately after being notified by Police Chief Gina Cocchiara.

Law enforcement responded, securing the outside perimeter of the high school while students and staff sheltered inside. The precautionary lockdown was also extended to Eagle Elementary School and the School’s Out afterschool program.

All students and staff were reported safe, and the lockdown was lifted at 6:15 p.m.

“The threat as indicated by the anonymous caller never materialized,” Monroe stated, assuring the community that law enforcement had deemed the school buildings safe. She added that schools would be open for regular instruction on Thursday, Sept. 12, with increased police presence as the investigation into the source of the threats continues.

The superintendent also commended parents and guardians for their cooperation, patience, and understanding during the reunification process, which was conducted under police supervision. Visiting athletic teams were escorted from Bethlehem Central High School, and Bethlehem students were reunited with their families in an orderly manner.

To support those affected by the lockdown, Monroe announced that counselors would be available in every school building.

Monroe stressed the importance of the district’s partnership with the Bethlehem Police Department, which has been instrumental in maintaining safety during this period of uncertainty. She urged anyone with information related to the threats to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973 or call 911.

All further updates related to these incidents will be communicated through ParentSquare, the district’s messaging platform.

“Thank you for your continued support,” Monroe said in her message to the community.