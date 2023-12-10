Stolen information and credit cards lead to arrests

COLONIE – On November 5, State Police received a complaint from an Albany resident reporting that his information and credit cards had been stolen and used without his permission.

After an investigation, police determined three local men reportedly worked together to steal the victim’s credit card, vehicle ownership documents and identifying information.

That information was then used to open multiple credit cards without the victim’s permission in September and October.

In addition, the stolen credit was used multiple times without authorization. The total of unauthorized charges resulted in the theft of over $50,000.00 These crimes occurred in Albany, Bethlehem and Guilderland by Mazene D. Lacy, 43,and Russell A. Yates, 52, both of Albany and Robert E. Campbell, 59 of Latham.

Lacy was located at a car dealership in Colonie on November 14 and taken in custody there.

Lacy was charged with, grand larceny-3(Guilderland), two counts of criminal possession of stolen property -4 (Albany x2), grand larceny-4 (Albany), three counts of Scheme to Defraud- 1 (Guilderland, Albany x2), three counts of conspiracy-5 (Guilderland, Albany x2) and two counts of petit larceny (Albany x2).

He was transported to the Latham barracks for processing where he was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Albany City Court and Guilderland Town Court on a later date.

Yates was located at a hotel in Latham where a search warrant of the hotel room revealed Yates was in possession of a stolen handgun.

Yates was arrested on November 15 and transported to SP Latham for processing. Yates was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon-2 (Colonie), criminal possession of a weapon-3 (Colonie), two counts of criminal possession of stolen property-4 (Albany & Colonie), two counts of scheme to defraud-1 (Albany), and conspiracy-5 (Albany).

He was arraigned in the Colonie Town Court and sent to the Albany County jail in lieu of $15,000 cash, $30,000 bond or a $45,000 partially secured bond . Yates was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Albany City Court on a later date.

Campbell was located at his home in Latham on November 24 where he was arrested and transported to SP Latham for processing.

Campbell was charged with grand larceny-3(Guilderland), identity theft-1(Guilderland), identity theft-2(Bethlehem), scheme to defraud-1(Guilderland), criminal possession of stolen property-4 (Bethlehem), two counts of grand larceny-4(Guilderland, Bethlehem) and two counts of conspiracy-5(Guilderland, Bethlehem).

He was issued appear-ance tickets returnable to the Bethlehem and Guilderland Town courts on a later date.

Warrant for 2022 incident

DELMAR – Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies transported Marquis Norwood to Bethlehem police on Tuesday, Nov. 21 for an outstanding warrant.

According to reports, Norwood, 35, and another man allegedly stole alcoholic beverages, an air fryer and tubes of toothpaste from Market 32 in Slingerlands in March 2022. He was released with an appearance ticket at the time to be transported to the hospital by Bethlehem EMS for dizziness.

The other man had a pipe with a quantity of crack cocaine in it. Norwood pled guilty to the charge of failing to appear and was returned to Albany County jail where he was being held on other charges.

DWI in Slingerlands

SLINGERLANDS – Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a 2009 Toyota Tacoma on Maher Road near the intersection of New Scotland Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 23 at approximately 12:43 a.m. for traffic violations.

According to reports, Deputies observed the driver, a 29-year-old Colonie man, had slurred speech, droopy eyes, delayed movements and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

The man said he had a few beers in Malta earlier and was dropping a friend off. He thought it was 10:45 p.m.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

At the police station, he provided a breath sample that returned a .18 percent BAC and was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for no plate lamps and operating a vehicle without an inspection sticker.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on December 5.

Warrant

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police stopped a black 2020 Ford Fusion on Route 9W near the intersection of Wemple Road on Thursday, Nov. 24 at for traffic violations.

A check of the identification found that James Marrott Jr., 34, of Rensselaer, a passenger in the car, had an outstanding warrant from Troy.

He was transported to meet Troy police.