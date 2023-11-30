DELMAR – On Saturday, December 9, the Bethlehem Police Department will be hosting the 4th Annual Holiday Lights in the Park Event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Elm Avenue Park – 261 Elm Avenue.

Admission to the event is free and donations of unwrapped toys, pet care items, or non-perishable food items are greatly appreciated. These items will be distributed throughout the community to families in need.

Since the inception of the event, the Bethlehem Police Department, along with the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the Town of Bethlehem Food Pantry, the Bethlehem Central School District, and other community organizations have been able to assist hundreds of families.