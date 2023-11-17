DELMAR -Vanguard-ASO, Inc, the volunteer supporters of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, is holding a used musical instrument collection drive at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 85 Elm Avenue In Delmar on Sunday, November 19th from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The drive benefits many Capital Region students in need whose parents cannot afford the expensive purchase or rental fees. The instruments are given to less affluent school districts which lack sufficient instruments for hundreds of youngsters who want to play them. 839 instruments have been collected and distributed to date. These tax-deductible donations give these eager students the opportunity to study music in depth and play in their school orchestras or bands, often for many years.

For further information, contact Jill Rifkin, chair of Vanguard’s Instruments for Students program at (518) 439-1843 or [email protected].