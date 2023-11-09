Jazz it up

Warm up with an afternoon of world-class music Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. with renowned jazz guitarist Abe Ovadia, who has been praised for his powerfully lyrical playing style.

Ovadia has been lauded as a reliable purveyor of jazz. He is passionate about sharing his love of jazz with the next generation, and has made it a priority to bring America’s original art form to public schools and libraries across the United States. He is also the adjunct professor of guitar at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

The concert is part of the library’s A Little Sunday Music series and is generously sponsored by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library.

Your ticket to watch

Kanopy, a digital video streaming service for Bethlehem cardholders, has changed the way it counts views. Starting this month, users will get 30 digital “tickets” per month to download digital content. Movies typically require two tickets for 72 hours of access. TV series may take more tickets per season but will be available longer.

You can see how many tickets you have remaining in the top-right corner of the homepage. Your tickets reset on the first day of the month, and unused tickets don’t roll over to the next month. You will also still be able to enjoy unlimited plays for Kanopy Kids content.

Kanopy has a catalog of more than 30,000 indie films, documentaries, quality children’s programming, hard-to-find foreign films and the great courses. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. For more information, visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org/.

A book group for every interest

New this year to our lineup of Book Discussion Groups is the Based on the Novel group, which meets every month to watch a book-to-screen adaptation and discuss the differences. On Monday, Nov. 27, “In the Time of the Butterflies” will be shown, followed by “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” on Monday, Dec. 18. Both programs begin at 6 p.m.

Our Own Voices group meets every other month and is dedicated to discussing books by diverse authors. It meets Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. to discuss “The Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley.

Alternating every other month with Own Voices, our Dark Corners Book Group for fans of the horror genre will be discussing “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.

Our monthly Day Books will meet Monday, Nov. 6, at 1:30 p.m. to talk about “The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos” by Judy Batalion. On Monday, Dec. 4, at 1:30 p.m. the discussion will turn to “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge.

Discussions are facilitated by Bethlehem librarians, who carefully select books spanning a variety of topics and genres. New members are always welcome, and copies of the books are available at the Information Desk. Large print, audio and downloadable copies may also be available.

Visit the library calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com for more information or to sign up for the Dark Corners or Own Voices talks.