DELMAR – This election cycle there are four candidates for Bethlehem Town Council to fill two seats on the board. Current Town Board Member Joyce Becker is up for reelection and three others, Theresa O’Neil, Kellin Rowlands and Tom Schnurr are running.

Becker and Schnurr are Democrats, O’Neil is a Republican and Rowlands is running under a newly-formed Uniting Bethlehem Party.

We asked each of them to fill out a questionnaire (three responded) and posted the answers below in alphabetical order. Three of the candidates participated in a candidate forum on October 24 and you can watch the entire event by clicking here.

Republican candidate Theresa O’Neil did not respond to the emailed questionnaire, also did not respond to phone calls or phone and text messages. She declined to be a part of the candidate forum via email.

Joyce Becker – Lives in Delmar

Occupation – Town Board member, Retired TOB Director of Senior Services 2015

Why are you running for Town Board?

I am running for the Town Board to built on our successes during the past 4 years:

The Historic Heath Farm-307 acres: working with an advisory committee to provide insights & technical guidance to the Town Board Updated Comprehensive Plan – after Planning Board & specialized code & zoning consultants bring codes up to match the guidance language, the Town Board will review & move to adoption of the Plan. Support the completion of ADA requirements for all Town Buildings – check areas of concern Continue to research funding options and availability of electric vehicles

How will your experience serve you as a member of the Town Board?

My past work experience as a Town of Bethlehem Department Head helps to understand the needs of our Town Departments coupled with the financial balance. The Town’s 5 year financial planning assists departments with matching their needs to successfully plan the funding of staff and contractual expenses.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Town?

The biggest challenges have no simple solutions. Safety for all – streets, bikes and pedestrians. Kenwood Ave. and Delaware Ave planning is ongoing – consideration of a lower speed limit on all Town streets

Also, availability of electric vehicles to purchase as replacements are needed

The challenge of working together as a community to solve problems. Encourage residents to “step up” and participate on a Town committee to share their insights.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

Attend presentations to understand community needs on heavily traveled streets. Encourage the community to join the Town in options for safe travel.

Speak with NYSERDA regarding the time frame for the purchase/receiving of electric or hybrid vehicles

Advertise community involvement needed on committees on the Town website and in local publications to reach out to all Town residents.

Kellin Rowlands – Lives in Glenmont

Occupation – Healthcare Consultant

Why are you running for Town Board?

I aspire to represent every resident of Bethlehem without exception. My foremost objective is to act as a channel for residents to voice their thoughts, questions, and concerns. Being an unaffiliated candidate, I am free from party constraints and political hierarchies. My dedication lies solely with my community and neighbors, not political affiliation. If elected to the board, my aim is to embody an objective, moderate voice and let data be the compass for the decision-making process.

How will your experience serve you as a member of the Town Board?

Throughout my career, I have been committed to enhancing healthcare access and delivery on a national scale. This has equipped me with a distinctive skill set blending policy expertise and innovative thinking. In various consultative roles across the country, I have provided guidance to both public and private organizations in shaping policies, refining data systems, and streamlining processes. This background uniquely places me as an advocate for innovation and impartiality, whether in the realms of business or public policy.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Town?

First, one of the most significant challenges lies in accessibility and open communication with our elected representatives. For years, I’ve been committed to advocating for public health, particularly in response to the approval of developing land contaminated with hazardous substances like arsenic, lead, mercury, and cadmium. Despite my dedicated efforts, the current town board has shown little responsiveness to this pressing public health issue. If even a matter of such critical importance receives apathy and inaction, it raises valid concerns about the responsiveness to other town-wide issues. Furthermore, the town currently lacks a strategic approach rooted in data and metrics for decision-making and resource allocation. We require a representative who prioritizes guidance based on data rather than succumbing to external pressure from a national political party.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

To address these pressing issues, I propose a two-fold approach. Firstly, I am committed to enhancing accessibility and open communication with our elected representatives. This will involve proactive engagement within all the hamlets of Bethlehem including community forums, active outreach, and an open-door policy for residents to voice their concerns. I believe in proactive engagement and will work tirelessly to ensure that every resident feels heard and valued.

Secondly, I recognize the need for a data-informed and metrics-driven decision-making process in our town. As your representative, I will champion the implementation of robust data analysis and metrics assessment frameworks. This approach will guide resource allocation and policy decisions, ensuring they are based on evidence and tailored to the specific needs of our community. By prioritizing data-driven strategies, we can overcome challenges with transparency, objectivity, and effectiveness in governance. Together, we can build a Bethlehem that is responsive, accountable, and thriving.

Thomas Schnurr – Lives in Delmar

Occupation – Director of Government Affairs – CICU. Executive Director – Council of Governing Boards

Why are you running for Town Board?

I’m running for town board to protect our environment and invest in our future to keep Bethlehem a great place to live. We need safer roads for pedestrians, increased access to affordable childcare, and investments to keep our town strong. On the town board, I will collaborate with residents to support local businesses and invest in infrastructure that will save taxpayers money long term.

How will your experience serve you as a member of the Town Board?

I have spent my career getting government to work for people. I’ve done that by building consensus among stakeholders and ensuring that the ultimate goal is always better public policy.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing the Town?

Bethlehem is a great place to live, but as our town continues to grow, we need to ensure that we have safe infrastructure and better lines of communication for residents to raise issues. Our pedestrian infrastructure needs to be improved with more sidewalks and better traffic calming in residential neighborhoods. Bethlehem can do more to be a leader on climate change and to protect our environment. Families are struggling with affordability and finding adequate childcare, even as more want to move here because of our excellent schools and quality of life.

We can meet these challenges if we work together, and I am excited to help do that.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

I have made my plan public since the beginning of the campaign. I will work to develop a better system to allow residents to raise issues and concerns and have them tracked, transparently, until they’re solved. Together we can build the sidewalks and traffic calming measures we need to keep our streets safe for pedestrians and cyclists. We need to protect our environment and expand open spaces to preserve the character of our communities, including building green energy to lower the town’s carbon impact and save money on rising energy costs. I will cut red tape to help childcare centers expand and open new local locations, increasing access and lowering costs for families.

I want to make sure that the town continues to listen to residents so we can solve problems together.