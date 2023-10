DELMAR – On Sunday, Oct. 15 the Delmar Fire Department invites the community to an open house from 1 – 4 p.m. at 145 Adams Street, Delmar.

Brush up on your fire safety skills with a live-fire demonstration and prevention tips along with a bounce house for the kids, food, and an apparatus display.

For more information about the event or becoming a volunteer firefighter call 518-475-7310 or email [email protected]