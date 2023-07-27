As inflation steadily climbs, Star Roofing is a firm believer that there’s no better time to repair a roof than now.

Star Roofing will be celebrating its 26th year, and as a thank you to customers and the community, they are throwing their annual summer roofing sale. The sale is 5% off up to $500 with the manufacturer’s extended warranty included. The sale runs from July to August, but prices will be honored later if customers sign up now.

“Even if it’s a September or October installation, the time really to call will be now because that’s when we offer our best pricing,” Peter Wall said.

Star Roofing can already predict that next year’s spring prices will be more than they are currently. For most people, their homes, especially roofs, are their No. 1 asset. Star wants to help customers protect them. The wrong time to replace a roof is when it starts leaking.

If customers are wary of when the right time to replace their roof is, Wall recommends that any roof over 20 years old should be replaced. Even if a roof is close to that benchmark, replacing it early won’t hurt it. New shingles will last at least 30 years.

“If you think about it, even if you do it now, it’s cheaper now, and you get 30 years,” Wall said. “You’ve protected your investment.”

With the onset of heavy rains and weather conditions, Star Roofing is doing their best to stay on schedule. Although more rain is expected, Star encourages customers to sign up now to be on the schedule so they don’t have to wait longer to replace their roof.

If homeowners are wary about replacing their roof, Wall says there are three factors to consider; incentive, inflation and weather working against roofing companies. Prices will almost always go up, and Star suspects to see the increases starting in September. It’s hard to know when the weather will let up and allow roofers to work, which usually leads to a backed-up schedule. All of this is incentive enough to sign up for the summer sale. Customers will have a scheduled date

for their repair, a locked-in discounted price, and peace of mind, knowing their roofs will be safe and guaranteed.

“There are factors that are working against roofing companies being able to act as quickly as you might like them to,” Wall said. “The sooner you get on the schedule with a reputable roofer, the better off you always are.”

Star Roofing is eager to kick off its 26th year in business and help customers reach security with their No. 1 asset: their roofs. The summer sale runs until August and includes 5% off up to $500 dollars and a non-pro-rated 50-year extended warranty.

This story appeared on page 5 of the July 26, 2023 print edition of Spotlight on Business