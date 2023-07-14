Middle School can be a difficult transition for many children. It can be one of the most unsettling transition periods they will ever face, while also being a time when you as a parent are feeling pushed away and want to give them more space. Try to avoid that because your middle school student needs your support. You are in the best position to provide the direction, love and support needed to guide your child into the teenage years.

Organization and time-management skills become very important in middle school, and many children struggle with them. The nurturing supportive environment of elementary school is gone. Now children need to learn how to move from period to period with different teachers who have their own way of doing things.

“Built-in structures go away in middle school,” said Emily Levitt, Vice President of Education at Sylvan. “Each teacher has different rules for organization of and handing in work. Trying to adapt from one system to several can be overwhelming for many students.”

You can start helping your child prepare for these changes by sitting down with them to set expectations and prep for what’s coming. Talk about the year ahead, what to expect and what might be challenging. Take a “show and tell” approach with your child. This means you show your child how to complete a task. Then gradually pull back and let them do it for themselves. You could have them use a checklist, so they are in control and you’re not always nagging. For long term projects, show them how to set a deadline with a goal and break it down into easier tasks. A planner or calendar can help them stay on track too. If they have a phone, you could introduce some apps. Once you have introduced a variety of organizational tools, slowly let them do this themselves with the tool that works best for them. Use the same approach for the items they need each day, homework, assignments, and tests. This may seem to take longer, but it will be worth it in the end. You’ve done the same thing in the past to teach them things like tying their shoes or riding a bike. You’ll get there.

This is also a time when the extracurricular activities become more hectic, and their social life is busier. It’s a trying time for everyone involved, however, helping your child schedule in these activities and events will help them see that fun can happen too.

Encourage your child to follow a consistent daily routine. Have them set specific times for waking up, getting ready for school, completing homework, and engaging in extracurricular activities. Consistency helps establish good habits and reduces the chances of forgetting important tasks. A routine also helps with time management skills. You may want to let them take the lead here. It’s a good way to learn the natural consequences of being late.

Create a study space by designating a quiet and clutter-free study space. It should be well-lit and stocked with necessary school supplies such as pens, pencils, paper, and a calculator. Have them gather what they need and personalize the space. Some children prefer natural light, or a little bit of sound like soft music while they study. Make sure they’re comfortable. Having a dedicated space for studying helps minimize distractions and promotes focus.

Above all, remember these are learned skills. Your child needs your help and support so they can carry these skills with them for the rest of their life, even after middle school.

Vanessa Banks is Co-Founder of Kernel Creative Media and the marketing strategist for Sylvan Learning of Clifton Park and Albany. For more information, visit SylvanLearning.com.