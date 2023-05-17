DELMAR – The Bethlehem Republican Committee and Craig Sleurs teamed up to donate an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to Bethlehem Youth Football. A formal presentation was made by the BRC and the Sleurs campaign on Thursday, April 20 at the American Legion Blanchard-Currey Post 1040. Chris Carr, Director of Bethlehem Youth Football, and Chad Rice, a member of the board, were both on hand with their sons to accept a Cardiac Science Powerheart AED G3. The AED was purchased with funds from Sleurs and the BRC.