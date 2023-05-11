Moments and memories

Brendan Fahy Bequette was a gifted filmmaker and photographer whose brilliant life was tragically cut short at 25 by a rare form of cancer. A book of his photographs was published in 2022 with proceeds dedicated to a fund that supports and nurtures young artistic talent in all forms and disciplines.

Join us Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. as his parents, Pat Fahy and Wayne Bequette, along with the book’s curators, discuss his life and work.

Jumpstart

your writing

Author Coleen Murtagh Paratore will be at the library Monday, May 15, to lead a creative writing workshop for teens from 3:30-5 p.m. Her 2022 book, “Dear Writer, Inspiration and Advice on Writing,” is all about kick starting creativity if it has gone dormant for a while. This program is for ages 12-18; registration is required. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Get ready to ride

May is National Bike Month. Are you ready to ride? The library has a public-use bicycle service station near the entrance closest to the parking lot. The Dero Fixit device features hanger arms that bring the bike off the ground and allow the pedals and wheels to move freely. It also includes all of the tools needed to perform basic bike repairs and maintenance on the spot. Change a flat, adjust the brakes and derailleurs, or fix a wobbly seat – all at the library. Attached to the Fixit station by cables are Philips and flat-head screwdrivers, six sizes of Allen wrenches, six sizes of box wrenches, and two tire levers. Adjacent to the station is a heavy-duty air pump with a universal pump head that accommodates all valve stem types. The library’s bicycle service station is free for anyone to use, 24 hours a day.

We’ve also got bicycle locks to borrow from our Library of Things, so if you make an unplanned stop at the library, you can still keep your bike safe and secure.

On Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the library will be participating in the 2023 Bethlehem Walk and Roll Fest. Located at the Rear Lot of 250 Delaware Avenue in Delmar, Walk and Roll will have stations for riding skills, crosswalk and traffic safety, and free ice cream provided by Stewart’s Shops. Stop by our table to say hi and learn about all of the cool events we have planned for summer. The event is sponsored by the Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Department, Bethlehem Police Community Services Unit, and the Bethlehem Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee.

Friends Book Sale Fundraiser

Stock up on some new-to-you books, audiobooks and DVDs at the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library’s Book Sale Fundraiser on the library plaza Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For sale will be books and other materials that have been removed from the library collection and are in excellent condition.

Pricing is cash-only by suggested donation; the Friends will not be able to make change.