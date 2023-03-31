Instructions

Lamb:

Cut small slits in the meat of the lamb with a sharp paring knife. Insert a slice of the garlic into each slit. Place the lamb in a large sealable plastic bag and add the olive oil, 2 cups white wine, bay leaf, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper. Seal the bag tightly and place in the refrigerator to marinate for 12 hours.

Remove the lamb from the fridge the next day, at least 4 hours before roasting. Keep the lamb sealed in the marinade bag and allow it to come to room temperature.

Heat the oven to 400 F. Remove the lamb from the bag with marinade. Place it on a rack in a roasting pan. Add 2 cups of wine. Roast for 11⁄2 hours or until the thermometer reads 150 to 160 F. Baste with drippings while roasting. Serve warm.

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Place the bread crumbs, cheese, garlic powder, and black pepper in a dish or bowl wide enough to hold the asparagus. Mix well to combine thoroughly.

Put the eggs in another dish or bowl of similar size and beat well. Working in batches, dip the spears into the egg, making sure they are coated well. Immediately place them in the bread crumb mixture and toss until each spear is fully coated. Transfer the breaded asparagus to a large baking sheet.

Place the asparagus in the preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes or until the breading is browned and crispy. Serve with wedges of fresh lemon.