Instructions

1 head cabbage, cut into wedges

1. Place potatoes and carrots in bottom of slow cooker. Add brisket, onions, bay leaves, and peppercorns. Add enough water to cover brisket. Cover; cook on low 4 to 5 hours or on high 2 to 21⁄2 hours.

2. Add cabbage. Continue cooking on low 4 to 5 hours longer or on high 2 to 21⁄2 hours longer. Slice brisket against the grain, and serve with vegetables.