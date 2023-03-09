It’s almost time! Our seed library returns this spring with a variety of open-pollinated vegetables, herbs and some flowers. Bethlehem cardholders can choose up to 10 seed packets per household using our online “shopping” portal from March 13-April 10. You’ll be able to browse the different categories and learn more about the varieties of seeds available. During this time, walk-in requests cannot be filled. We’ll be in touch with you when they are ready to be picked up curbside or at the checkout desk.

Beginning April 11, seed packets can be selected in-person at the Information Desk while supplies last.

Seed libraries like ours support sustainability and food security by allowing the community free access to the means of growing their own food.

New to gardening? You’ll find some items in our Library of Things that will help you cultivate your burgeoning hobby.

Sprout seeds faster and more reliably with a seedling heat mat and thermostat controller combo set. Simply place under a planter with seeds ready to grow and watch them germinate quickly and vigorously.

A suitable soil environment is important for the healthy growth of plants. We’ve got soil testers that will help you avoid some of the common mistakes made by gardeners, such as over or under watering or planting in an area with insufficient lighting. It will even highlight potential issues with soil that is too alkaline or acidic.

Search our catalog at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to see what’s available.

Make it

a museum day

Chilly days are made for museums, and we’ve got your ticket! Check out our huge collection of individual and family passes to dozens of regional museums, including Albany Institute of History and Art, the Children’s Museum at Saratoga, Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, MASS MoCA, Hildene, Olana State Historic Site, and more for free.

— Kristen Roberts