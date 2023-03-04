Suspects steal from Hannaford while detectives are inside investigating

DELMAR – A pair of serial thieves stealing from the Hannaford supermarket on Delaware Avenue got a surprise on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at approximately 8 p.m.

Two Bethlehem police detectives were at the store conducting an investigation into numerous shoplifting thefts that had occurred at that location when they observed a male exit through the produce area of the store without paying for merchandise.

The male, later identified as Robert Shutter, 39, of Albany, entered an occupied vehicle that was already running and being driven by another man, Michael Hoban, 66, of West Sand Lake.

According to reports, when one of the detectives approached the vehicle, it drove away and exited the parking lot. The detective activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle but it accelerated to approximately 80 mph down Delaware Avenue, passing cars in the wrong lane, then onto Southern Boulevard, I-787 and I-90 eastbound. The vehicle continued to flee until it crashed in the City of Rensselaer where the suspects were arrested by members of the Bethlehem and Rensselaer Police Departments.

Shutter and Hoban were checked by EMS personnel on the scene, but both refused treatment. An inventory of the car found the stolen items: two containers of Tide pods, several pieces of beef and chicken, two bags of frozen fish, eggs, Snapple iced tea and a frozen pizza. All perishable items were returned to Hannaford. Police also located a quantity of jewelry that were not consistent with the men.

Upon investigation and police interviews with the two men, police found that Shutter intentionally targeted Hannaford stores due to a small number of staff working at that time and they had an easy exit through the produce door.

In the police report, Shutter said since the fall, he repeated the same procedure at other Hannaford locations including, Wolf Road in Colonie 10-12 times, Central Avenue in Colonie 6-10 times, Delmar 6 times and Latham Farms in Latham only once because he got caught.

Shutter was wanted on three outstanding warrants and a suspended license while Hoban was an active parolee with several felony convictions and did not have a valid license.

The officers charged Shutter with petit larceny and conspiracy, both misdemeanors and Hoban with petit larceny, conspiracy, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer, all misdemeanors, and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

During the investigation police learned that the men targeted Hannaford supermarkets specifically and have committed several larcenies at the Delmar location.

Following arrest processing, Shutter was turned over to the City of Albany Police Department due to an active warrant.

New York State Parole was contacted regarding Hoban due to his current parole status.

Both suspects are scheduled to return to Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, March 7.

More victims and charges for Guilderland man

ALBANY – New York State Police have announced the arrest of Louis Maniscalco, age 40, of Guilderland for two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, an A-Felony, as well as four counts of Rape in the First degree, and four counts of Sexual Abuse in the First degree, both felonies.

Investigators based out of the Latham barracks received multiple tips related to the investigation of Maniscalco after he was arrested on two previous cases and similar charges in the Town of Guilderland.

Maniscalco was first arrested on December 20 for attempted criminal sex act and two counts of attempted sexual abuse. He was sent to Albany County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. The publicity surrounding that case prompted multiple other victims to come forward.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, State Police arrested him again after an investigation into claims from at least two more victims in Guilderland. Investigators charge him with predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of sexual abuse, criminal sex act and attempted criminal criminal sexual act, all felonies. All the additional victims are under the age of 12.

The newest charges stem from an investigation determining he had sexual contact with multiple children in the City of Albany.

Maniscalco is still being held on cash bail at the Albany County jail and will be arraigned in the City of Albany Court in the future.

Maniscalco was arrested in December on similar charges and jailed pending bail. Another victim came forward from Guilderland in January and now two victims came forward from Albany.

State Police ask for any further leads related to Maniscalco by emailing Investigator Michael Altieri at [email protected] or by calling 518-783-3211.

Coeymans woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

COEYMANS – On Monday, Feb. 13 at approximately 7:30 p.m. members of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Coeymans Police Department responded to a residence in the Town of Coeymans for a report of possible animal cruelty.

Upon arrival, deputies were met by the resident, Ellaine Vanetten, 55, of Coeymans, who owned the numerous animals. Vanetten willingly showed the dog in question to the Deputies and the Officer.

At that time, it was discovered that a total of five dogs were living in a shed that was converted into a kennel. All five dogs in the kennel were observed to be malnourished and in need of immediate veterinary care. The kennels were also observed to have been not properly kept, as the dogs were living in their own waste. The dogs were turned over to the Sheriff’s Office who, in turn, released them to the Catskill Animal Hospital to provide care for the animals.

Vanetten turned herself in to the Sheriff’s Office and was arrested and charged with five counts of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Sustenance, a misdemeanor. Vanetten was released on appearance tickets and is due to appear in the Coeymans Town Court on March 16.

Man involved in 2021 burglary arrested on warrant

SELKIRK – Bethlehem police traveled to the Saratoga County jail on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to face burglary charges for a October 2021 incident at the Creekside Docs Motel on River Road.

Jeffrey Boldish, 38, of Troy was found by the staff of the hotel locked in the laundry room and laying on the floor when they arrived for work at 6:30 a.m. Boldish woke up when the staff banged on the door and fled the hotel.

A short time later, Bethlehem police located him walking on River Road and took him into custody. Boldish had an outstanding State Parole warrant and also officers found a stolen driver’s license and credit card in his backpack.

He was arraigned at the time and sent to Albany County jail on the warrant, but was released at some point.

Boldish was arraigned on the new warrant charge and sent back to the Saratoga County Jail by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby. He is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, March 21.

Woman arrested on warrant for March burglary at Comfort Inn

GLENMONT – A 27-year old Albany woman serving time in prison for other crimes was transported back to Bethlehem to face charges she robbed the Comfort Inn last March.

Josephina Pontore entered the Route 9W hotel on March 15 and requested to rent a room, but then asked to use the restroom. When she returned to the front desk, she told the staff that a woman was unresponsive in the bathroom. While the staff checked on the fictitious report, Pontore climbed over the front counter and removed $342 from the register, then fled.

After an investigation, Bethlehem detectives identified Pantore from surveillance video and located her at the Bedford Hills Correctional facility where she was serving a confinement for another offense. In December, police forwarded a warrant application to Bethlehem Town Court and a warrant was issued for Pantore’s arrest.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, State DOCS staff brought Pantore to Bethlehem where she was processed and appeared in front of Town Judge Andrew Kirby. She was released back to DOCS under a conditional discharge. She was charged with petit larceny and was given a one-year adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.