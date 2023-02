ELSMERE — Boy Scout Colby Naumovitz stands with his Eagle Scout project with Steve Riedel, past Commander and Finance Officer of the Blanchard-Currey Post 1040 of the American Legion. Naumovitz made boxes for retired American flags so they can be properly disposed of at the Legion’s annual event. He has placed the boxes at the Bethlehem Town Library, Town Hall, Phillips Hardware Delmar location and Curtis Lumber Delmar location.